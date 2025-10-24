Protecting Newborns: Why Every Child Must Receive The Polio Vaccine On Time

(By Dr. Janaki Ballava Pradhan)

Poliomyelitis is a viral disease where neuroparalysis occurs in the form of limping of the leg and hands, which may lead to death because of respiratory paralysis. Because of the extensive polio vaccination, India has been free from polio since 2014. But as our neighbouring countries, like Pakistan and Afghanistan, are still having polio disease, there is a high chance of transport of these viruses if we do not make our own polio vaccination 100%.

Forms And Dosage Of Polio Vaccines:

We know that polio vaccines are available in two forms: as oral polio drops and in injection form. There are many polio vaccination schedules in our own country. If one child takes the oral polio vaccine from birth till 5 years as per the vaccination schedule, he or she will be protected 100% from this disease. If one child has to opt for the injectable form, 3-4 doses are enough for his own immunity to be 100% irrespective of different schedules and combinations. The child's vaccination should be at the right time, and he or she should follow strict guidelines as per the schedule to maintain our nation as disease-free.

Importance Of Timely Polio Vaccination For Infants

Maternal immunity and passive transport of antibodies from mother to child are not effective; therefore, all newborn babies should get oral polio drops within 24 hours of their birth, followed by at 6 weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks, followed by 9 months and 18 months of age. Oral polio vaccination will give both local intestinal immunity as well as community spread, making othersget immunity.

Bivalent oral polio vaccine is safe and without any side effects. During the pulse polio programme, any child less than five years of age can take an additional polio dose irrespective of the previous dose.

Why Continued Public Participation Matters

Continued efforts are essential to sustain India’s polio-free status and prevent any resurgence of the virus. Public awareness campaigns and active participation from every citizen are key to achieving full immunisation coverage. Government initiatives like the Universal Immunisation Programme and Pulse Polio drives ensure that no child is left behind. Parents should remain vigilant and ensure that their children receive every scheduled dose without delay. Surveillance teams must keep monitoring for any suspected case to act swiftly. Through community cooperation, awareness, and timely vaccination, India can remain a shining example of successful polio eradication.

Dr. Janaki Ballava Pradhan is Senior Consultant - Paediatrics at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

