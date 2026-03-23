Struggling To Sleep? Try These 5 Ayurvedic Cooling Drinks Before Bed

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Getting a restful night’s sleep is essential for overall wellbeing, yet many people struggle to achieve even 6–7 hours of uninterrupted rest. Experts suggest that adults typically need around 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night, although this may vary depending on age and lifestyle. Poor sleep can lead to irritability, digestive discomfort, and low energy throughout the day. However, simple dietary adjustments may help ease these issues. Interestingly, certain Ayurvedic cooling drinks are believed to calm the body, reduce internal heat, and support deeper, more peaceful sleep.

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1. Sattu Sharbat

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Sattu, made from roasted gram flour, is widely known for its cooling properties and nutritional value. When mixed with cold water and a pinch of roasted cumin, it creates a refreshing bedtime drink that may help soothe the digestive system. Rich in protein and fibre, sattu keeps you feeling full for longer, preventing midnight hunger pangs that often disturb sleep. Additionally, its cooling nature helps regulate body temperature, which is essential for falling asleep comfortably. By keeping the body hydrated and nourished, this simple drink may promote a sense of calmness before bedtime. For those who often feel restless at night due to heat or digestive discomfort, incorporating sattu into their evening routine could offer noticeable relief.

2. Fennel Water

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Fennel seeds, or saunf, have long been used in traditional remedies for digestion and cooling the body. Soaking a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water and drinking it before bed may help reduce acidity and bloating, two common reasons behind disturbed sleep. Its mild, naturally sweet aroma works as a gentle relaxant for the nervous system, helping the mind unwind after a long day. This calming effect can make it easier to drift into sleep without restlessness. Moreover, fennel water is light on the stomach, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer something simple yet effective before bedtime.

3. Gulkand Milk

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Gulkand, a preparation made from rose petals, is often praised for its cooling and soothing properties. When mixed with a glass of warm milk, it creates a comforting bedtime drink that may help reduce internal heat and acidity. This combination is particularly beneficial for those who experience burning sensations or discomfort during the night. The natural sweetness and floral notes of gulkand also provide a calming sensory experience, helping the body relax before sleep. Milk itself contains compounds that may support relaxation, and when paired with gulkand, it becomes a powerful traditional remedy for improving sleep quality. Regular consumption may help create a bedtime ritual that signals the body to unwind and prepare for restful sleep.

4. Bael Juice

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Bael fruit, often consumed during warmer months, is known for its ability to regulate body heat and support digestion. Drinking a small amount of unsweetened bael juice in the evening may help control metabolic heat, allowing the body to cool down naturally before bedtime. This cooling effect can contribute to a slower heart rate and a relaxed state, both of which are important for deep sleep. Bael is also gentle on the stomach, making it suitable for those prone to digestive discomfort at night. By maintaining internal balance and reducing heat-related uneasiness, bael juice may help create the ideal conditions for a calm and uninterrupted night’s rest.

5. Khus Infusion

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Vetiver, also known as khus, is an aromatic grass whose roots are traditionally used for their cooling effects. When soaked in drinking water, these roots release a subtle fragrance and create a naturally refreshing infusion. This drink is believed to significantly lower body temperature while also helping to relieve stress and fatigue accumulated throughout the day. Its soothing aroma may have a calming impact on the mind, making it easier to relax before sleep. For those dealing with heat-induced restlessness or daily stress, vetiver-infused water can serve as a simple yet effective bedtime solution. Over time, it may contribute to improved sleep patterns and overall wellbeing.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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