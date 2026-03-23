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HomeHealthStruggling To Sleep? Try These 5 Ayurvedic Cooling Drinks Before Bed

Struggling To Sleep? Try These 5 Ayurvedic Cooling Drinks Before Bed

Explore 5 natural Ayurvedic bedtime drinks that may help calm your body, improve digestion, and support deeper, more restful sleep.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Getting a restful night’s sleep is essential for overall wellbeing, yet many people struggle to achieve even 6–7 hours of uninterrupted rest. Experts suggest that adults typically need around 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night, although this may vary depending on age and lifestyle. Poor sleep can lead to irritability, digestive discomfort, and low energy throughout the day. However, simple dietary adjustments may help ease these issues. Interestingly, certain Ayurvedic cooling drinks are believed to calm the body, reduce internal heat, and support deeper, more peaceful sleep.

ALSO READ: 6 Hidden Health Risks Linked To Sudden Temperature Drops

1. Sattu Sharbat

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Sattu, made from roasted gram flour, is widely known for its cooling properties and nutritional value. When mixed with cold water and a pinch of roasted cumin, it creates a refreshing bedtime drink that may help soothe the digestive system. Rich in protein and fibre, sattu keeps you feeling full for longer, preventing midnight hunger pangs that often disturb sleep. Additionally, its cooling nature helps regulate body temperature, which is essential for falling asleep comfortably. By keeping the body hydrated and nourished, this simple drink may promote a sense of calmness before bedtime. For those who often feel restless at night due to heat or digestive discomfort, incorporating sattu into their evening routine could offer noticeable relief.

2. Fennel Water

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Fennel seeds, or saunf, have long been used in traditional remedies for digestion and cooling the body. Soaking a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water and drinking it before bed may help reduce acidity and bloating, two common reasons behind disturbed sleep. Its mild, naturally sweet aroma works as a gentle relaxant for the nervous system, helping the mind unwind after a long day. This calming effect can make it easier to drift into sleep without restlessness. Moreover, fennel water is light on the stomach, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer something simple yet effective before bedtime.

3. Gulkand Milk

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Gulkand, a preparation made from rose petals, is often praised for its cooling and soothing properties. When mixed with a glass of warm milk, it creates a comforting bedtime drink that may help reduce internal heat and acidity. This combination is particularly beneficial for those who experience burning sensations or discomfort during the night. The natural sweetness and floral notes of gulkand also provide a calming sensory experience, helping the body relax before sleep. Milk itself contains compounds that may support relaxation, and when paired with gulkand, it becomes a powerful traditional remedy for improving sleep quality. Regular consumption may help create a bedtime ritual that signals the body to unwind and prepare for restful sleep.

4. Bael Juice

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Bael fruit, often consumed during warmer months, is known for its ability to regulate body heat and support digestion. Drinking a small amount of unsweetened bael juice in the evening may help control metabolic heat, allowing the body to cool down naturally before bedtime. This cooling effect can contribute to a slower heart rate and a relaxed state, both of which are important for deep sleep. Bael is also gentle on the stomach, making it suitable for those prone to digestive discomfort at night. By maintaining internal balance and reducing heat-related uneasiness, bael juice may help create the ideal conditions for a calm and uninterrupted night’s rest.

5. Khus Infusion

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Vetiver, also known as khus, is an aromatic grass whose roots are traditionally used for their cooling effects. When soaked in drinking water, these roots release a subtle fragrance and create a naturally refreshing infusion. This drink is believed to significantly lower body temperature while also helping to relieve stress and fatigue accumulated throughout the day. Its soothing aroma may have a calming impact on the mind, making it easier to relax before sleep. For those dealing with heat-induced restlessness or daily stress, vetiver-infused water can serve as a simple yet effective bedtime solution. Over time, it may contribute to improved sleep patterns and overall wellbeing.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much sleep do adults typically need?

Adults generally require 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night. This can vary based on individual factors like age and lifestyle.

What are the benefits of Sattu Sharbat before bed?

Sattu Sharbat is cooling, aids digestion, and provides protein and fiber to prevent hunger. It helps regulate body temperature for more comfortable sleep.

How can fennel water improve sleep?

Fennel water can reduce acidity and bloating, common sleep disruptors. Its mild aroma also has a relaxing effect on the nervous system.

What is Gulkand Milk good for before sleep?

Gulkand Milk helps reduce internal heat and acidity, beneficial for nighttime discomfort. The combination offers a calming sensory experience for relaxation.

What makes Bael Juice a good bedtime drink?

Bael juice regulates body heat and supports digestion, aiding natural cooling before sleep. It promotes a relaxed state conducive to deep rest.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayurvedic Drinks Better Sleep Tips Bedtime Drinks
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