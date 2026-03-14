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HomeHealthBenefits Of Drinking Water: Why Tea And Coffee Can’t Replace Proper Hydration

Benefits Of Drinking Water: Why Tea And Coffee Can’t Replace Proper Hydration

Benefits Of Drinking Water: Learn how much water you should drink daily, why tea and coffee cannot replace proper hydration, and simple habits to prevent dehydration.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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"Water is life," is a phrase that many of us hae heard countless times. Yet despite its importance, proper hydration is often overlooked in daily routines. While beverages such as tea, coffee or packaged juices may feel refreshing, they cannot fully replace the role that plain water plays in maintaining the body’s balance.

Water remains one of the most essential nutrients the body requires to function effectively. From supporting digestion to regulating temperature and transporting nutrients, drinking adequate water each day is fundamental for overall health.

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Why Water Is Essential For The Body

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Water performs several critical roles that keep the body functioning smoothly. It assists in digestion, helps deliver nutrients to cells, and maintains a stable body temperature.

In addition, proper hydration supports the body’s natural detoxification process by helping remove waste substances. Water also helps maintain electrolyte balance and lubricates joints, allowing the body to move comfortably during everyday activities.

According to experts, a healthy adult is advised to consume roughly 2 to 3 litres of water a day, which equals about eight glasses.

However, water requirements can vary significantly. Factors such as age, gender, physical activity, climate and individual health conditions can influence how much water the body actually needs.

Can Tea, Coffee Or Juice Replace Water?

Many people assume that beverages such as tea, coffee or fruit juice can easily meet the body’s hydration needs. However, this belief is not entirely accurate.

Tea and coffee contain caffeine, which may contribute to dehydration if consumed in large quantities. Similarly, packaged juices and sugary drinks often contain high levels of sugar and calories, making them less ideal for maintaining proper hydration.

Carbonated drinks may also include both caffeine and sugar. Instead of effectively hydrating the body, these beverages can sometimes have the opposite effect when consumed excessively.

What To Drink If You Don’t Like Plain Water

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

For those who struggle to drink an adequate amount of plain water, adding natural flavours can make hydration more appealing. Infused water is a popular option that enhances taste while keeping the drink healthy.

Ingredients such as lemon, mint, ginger, cinnamon, fennel seeds or turmeric can be added to water to create a refreshing flavour. Besides improving taste, these ingredients may also provide additional antioxidant benefits.

This simple habit can encourage people to drink more water throughout the day.

Hydrating Foods That Help Maintain Fluid Balance

Hydration doesn’t come only from beverages. Many fruits and vegetables contain high water content and can contribute to daily fluid intake.

Foods such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, strawberries, tomatoes, lettuce and celery naturally contain large amounts of water. Including these foods in the diet can help support hydration while also providing important nutrients.

Light drinks prepared with fruits and vegetables, including orange, berries, apple, cucumber, beetroot and carrot, can also help maintain hydration while boosting metabolism.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is plain water important for the body?

Plain water is crucial for digestion, nutrient transport, and regulating body temperature. It also aids in detoxification and lubricating joints.

Can tea, coffee, or juices replace plain water?

No, these beverages cannot fully replace plain water. Tea and coffee contain caffeine which can dehydrate, and juices often have high sugar content.

How much water should a healthy adult drink daily?

A healthy adult is advised to consume roughly 2 to 3 liters of water a day, which is about eight glasses.

What are some ways to make drinking water more appealing?

You can add natural flavors like lemon, mint, ginger, or cinnamon to water. Infused water is a healthy and tasty option.

Can foods contribute to hydration?

Yes, many fruits and vegetables like watermelon, oranges, and tomatoes have high water content. They contribute to daily fluid intake.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hydration Tips Benefits Of Drinking Water Daily Water Intake
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