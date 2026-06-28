ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Your Snoring Dangerous? Sleep Apnea In Fathers Linked To Heart Risks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chronic loud snoring can signal serious obstructive sleep apnea.

Untreated sleep apnea raises risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes.

Symptoms include fatigue, breathing pauses, stressing the cardiovascular system.

Early diagnosis and treatment prevent long-term health complications effectively.

Snoring is often brushed aside as a common habit, especially among middle-aged men juggling work, family, and daily stress. But health experts warn that chronic loud snoring may signal something far more serious, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a sleep disorder that repeatedly disrupts breathing during sleep. Often overlooked or ignored for years, this silent condition can significantly increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other long-term health complications. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can play a crucial role in protecting both heart and brain health.

Many fathers tend to dismiss poor sleep, fatigue, and loud snoring as a normal part of ageing or a result of a hectic lifestyle. However, doctors say these symptoms should not be ignored. Obstructive Sleep Apnea occurs when the airway becomes partially or completely blocked during sleep, causing repeated pauses in breathing. These interruptions force the brain to briefly wake the body to restore airflow, often without the person even realising it.

Why Sleep Apnea Is A Serious Health Risk

According to Dr Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, repeated breathing interruptions during sleep place immense stress on the body. Each pause in breathing lowers oxygen levels and activates stress hormones, which can gradually raise blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system.

Over time, untreated sleep apnea can contribute to serious complications, including hypertension, heart disease, stroke, heart failure, metabolic disorders, and poor diabetes control. The condition is especially common in men over 40, individuals with obesity, large neck circumference, or unhealthy lifestyle habits. Because symptoms develop gradually, many people remain undiagnosed for years, increasing the risk of silent damage to the heart and blood vessels.

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Common Symptoms Fathers Often Ignore

Dr Nikhil Rajvanshi, Consultant - Paediatric Pulmonology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, says obstructive sleep apnea is frequently overlooked despite clear warning signs. Common symptoms include loud snoring, witnessed pauses in breathing during sleep, choking or gasping episodes, excessive daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, poor concentration, and constant fatigue.

Many fathers may feel tired throughout the day, struggle with focus at work, or experience irritability without linking these symptoms to poor sleep quality. The risk becomes even higher in those who are overweight, have diabetes, or regularly consume alcohol.

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Early Treatment Can Reduce Long-Term Risks

The good news is that sleep apnea is highly treatable. Lifestyle changes such as weight management, regular exercise, reducing alcohol intake, and improving sleep habits can make a major difference. Doctors also recommend medical evaluation for persistent symptoms. In many cases, therapies like Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) can significantly improve breathing during sleep and lower cardiovascular risk.

Experts stress that recognising symptoms early can prevent long-term complications. What may seem like harmless snoring could actually be an important warning sign. Seeking timely medical help can improve sleep quality, energy levels, and overall long-term health.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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