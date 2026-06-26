ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Pelvic Pressure Normal After Childbirth? Experts Explain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pelvic organ prolapse is prevalent, often undiagnosed in women.

Symptoms range from mild discomfort to severe daily impairment.

Treatment options vary, from exercises to advanced robotic surgery.

Early detection and open discussion are crucial for better care.

Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) remains one of the least discussed yet widely prevalent women’s health concerns in India. Women across the country continue to live with symptoms that can affect everyday activities, including walking comfortably, exercising, laughing, or even using the restroom without discomfort. While symptomatic pelvic organ prolapse affects an estimated 3-8% of women, clinical assessments suggest the actual prevalence may be as high as 30-50%, particularly among women over 50 who have had vaginal deliveries. Many women continue to suffer quietly for years, assuming their symptoms are simply a normal part of ageing or childbirth. More importantly, these conditions are treatable.

What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

As many women silently adjust their lives around discomfort, urinary leakage, or pelvic pressure, they often do not realise these symptoms may point to a medical condition with proper treatment options available. Today, advancements in robotic-assisted surgeries are also helping expand treatment approaches for women with more severe forms of pelvic organ prolapse.

Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition in which the muscles and/or tissues that support the uterus, bladder and bowels weaken, causing the organs to fall into the vaginal walls and press on the vaginal walls. Pregnancy, aging, menopause, obesity, chronic strain and heavy lifting are all factors that can weaken these supportive structures.

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In some women, the bladder slips downward into the front wall of the vagina, known as cystocele or bladder prolapse. Others may experience the bowel pushing into the back wall, known as a rectocele. In many cases, more than one area may be affected at the same time. Although pelvic organ prolapse is not life-threatening, it can significantly affect quality of life.

Recognising The Signs

Doctors classify prolapse into four grades depending on how far the organ has descended.

In Grades 1 and 2, prolapse women may experience a feeling of heaviness, looseness or pulling of the pelvis. Many initially notice urine leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, or lifting heavy objects. A small bulge may occasionally appear and disappear on its own. These symptoms are often dismissed as “normal after childbirth” or simply “part of ageing.” However, early-stage prolapse can often be managed with pelvic floor strengthening exercises such as Kegel exercises, along with lifestyle changes.

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In Grade 3 or Grade 4 prolapse, the organ may remain outside the vagina regardless of physical activity. Women can develop continuous urine leakage, recurring urinary tract infections, difficulty emptying the bladder or rectum, and discomfort while walking or sitting.

Some women even apply pressure themselves to help empty the bladder or bowel, often suffering in silence without realising treatment options are available.

Why Proper Evaluation Matters

One of the biggest misconceptions around pelvic organ prolapse is that removing the uterus alone will completely solve the problem. In reality, prolapse is not just about the uterus alone. The bladder, bowel, and surrounding pelvic tissues may also lose support over time. Because of this, treatment needs to be personalised based on a woman’s symptoms, the organs involved, her overall health, age, and lifestyle needs. For some patients, the symptoms can be alleviated through pelvic exercises and changes in their lifestyle. However, if the prolapse cases are severe, they might need surgical intervention.

The Role Of Minimally Invasive And Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Treatment for more severe cases of prolapse has evolved significantly over the years. Depending on the severity and complexity of the condition, treatment may involve surgery performed through the vaginal route or minimally invasive surgical approaches. Robotic-assisted surgery is one of several minimally invasive approaches used in selected reconstructive urogynaecological procedures. Surgical systems such as the da Vinci Surgical System may help provide enhanced visualisation, precision, and improved instrument dexterity during complex pelvic surgeries. In selected cases, these approaches may also help reduce blood loss and support better preservation of surrounding pelvic structures, depending on the patient’s condition

Breaking The Silence Around Pelvic Health

Pelvic organ prolapse is not something women should silently accept as an inevitable part of ageing. Symptoms such as pelvic pressure, urinary incontinence, bowel difficulties, or a visible bulge should not be ignored. Early assessment will enable women to understand their condition better and explore better treatment modalities before symptoms start affecting their daily lives. More open conversations around pelvic health can encourage women to seek medical advice earlier and access appropriate care when needed.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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