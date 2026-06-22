Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis

Severe period pain should never be ignored. Endometriosis, a common yet overlooked condition, can affect daily life, fertility and overall well-being.

Written By : Dr Bani Kumar Mitra |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Severe menstrual pain often indicates endometriosis, a common yet overlooked condition.
  • Persistent pelvic pain and varied symptoms frequently lead to delayed diagnosis.
  • Endometriosis causes infertility, but early diagnosis and treatment can help.

Menstrual cramps are often considered a normal part of a woman's life during her cycle. However, there is a significant difference between mild discomfort and pain that disrupts daily activities, affects productivity or diminishes quality of life. Endometriosis is one of the most common yet frequently overlooked gynaecological conditions responsible for severe menstrual pain.

Understanding Endometriosis

As a gynaecologist, I often encounter women who have silently endured symptoms for years before receiving a diagnosis. Understanding when period pain is not normal is the first step towards timely treatment and improved reproductive health.
Endometriosis occurs when tissue like the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterine cavity. These growths may develop on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, pelvic lining, bladder or bowel. Like the uterine lining, this tissue responds to monthly hormonal changes, leading to inflammation, bleeding and scarring within the pelvis.

The condition can affect women of all reproductive ages and varies considerably in severity. While some women experience mild symptoms, others may struggle with chronic pain and fertility challenges.

Recognising The Warning Signs

Many women assume that severe menstrual pain is simply part of being female. However, certain symptoms should never be ignored. Persistent pelvic pain, painful periods that worsen over time, pain during intercourse, discomfort during bowel movements or urination and unusually heavy menstrual bleeding can all indicate endometriosis. Some women may also experience fatigue, bloating, digestive disturbances and lower back pain, particularly around their menstrual cycle. When symptoms consistently interfere with daily life, medical evaluation becomes essential.

One of the greatest challenges in managing endometriosis is delayed diagnosis. Symptoms are frequently mistaken for routine menstrual discomfort, gastrointestinal issues or urinary conditions. As a result, many women spend years seeking answers before the condition is identified. Early consultation with a gynaecologist allows for appropriate evaluation through medical history, clinical examination and imaging studies. In certain cases, minimally invasive procedures may be required for confirmation.

The Impact On Fertility

Endometriosis is one of the leading causes of infertility in women. The condition can affect the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic environment, making conception more difficult. Inflammation and scar tissue may interfere with normal reproductive function and reduce fertility potential. However, infertility is not inevitable. Many women with endometriosis conceive naturally, while others achieve successful pregnancies with medical treatment and assisted reproductive techniques. Early diagnosis often improves fertility outcomes significantly.

Managing Endometriosis Effectively

Treatment is tailored according to symptom severity, age and reproductive goals. Management options may include pain-relieving medications, hormonal therapy and lifestyle modifications aimed at reducing inflammation and improving overall well-being.
In cases where symptoms are severe or fertility is affected, laparoscopic surgery may be recommended to remove endometriotic tissue and adhesions. A personalised treatment plan ensures the best possible outcome for each woman.

Women are often conditioned to normalise pain, especially when it relates to menstruation. However, severe or persistent period pain is not something that should simply be tolerated. Paying attention to symptoms and seeking timely medical advice can prevent years of unnecessary suffering and potential reproductive complications. Awareness, education and early intervention remain the strongest tools in managing endometriosis effectively.

Breaking The Myth Around Period Pain

At Abha Surgy Centre, we believe that no woman should have to accept debilitating pain as a normal part of life. Endometriosis is a manageable condition when identified early and treated appropriately. By recognising the warning signs and seeking expert care, women can protect their reproductive health, improve their quality of life and make informed decisions about their future fertility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often on organs like ovaries or fallopian tubes. This tissue responds to monthly hormonal changes, leading to inflammation and scarring.

What are the warning signs of Endometriosis?

Persistent pelvic pain, painful periods that worsen, and pain during intercourse are key warning signs. Heavy bleeding, discomfort during bowel movements or urination, fatigue, and bloating can also occur.

How does Endometriosis affect fertility?

Endometriosis is a leading cause of infertility, as inflammation and scar tissue interfere with reproductive function. However, many women conceive naturally or achieve successful pregnancies with medical treatment.

What are the treatment options for Endometriosis?

Treatment is tailored to symptom severity and reproductive goals. Options include pain medications, hormonal therapy, and lifestyle changes. Severe cases or fertility issues may require laparoscopic surgery.

About the author Dr Bani Kumar Mitra

Dr Bani Kumar Mitra is a pioneer in reproductive medicine with over 35 years of clinical experience. A Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FRCOG), UK, and a Member of the National Board of Examinations, he co-founded Abha Surgy Centre in 1994 and introduced IVF services in 2005, helping make advanced fertility treatment more accessible across Eastern India. Over the course of his career, he has overseen more than 10,000 deliveries, supported over one lakh families in their parenthood journey, and presented more than 50 scientific papers at national and international forums. Widely respected as a clinician, educator, and mentor, Dr. Mitra is committed to advancing reproductive healthcare and affordable fertility care.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Endometriosis Reproductive Health Period Pain Painful Periods Menstrual Cramps Fertility Pelvic Pain Severe Menstrual Pain
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis
Health
Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help
Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help
Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Persistent Headaches, Seizures: 5 Brain Tumour Symptoms To Watch For
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Persistent Headaches, Seizures: 5 Brain Tumour Symptoms To Watch For
Health
Higher BMI Linked To 19 Types Of Cancer: Study
Higher BMI Linked To 19 Types Of Cancer: Study
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Congress' Election Preparedness in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking: Two Killed, One Critical in Horrific BMW Crash on Mumbai-Vadodara Highway
Breaking: Bharat Tiwari Encounter Sparks Major Political Storm in Bihar
Breaking: Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case Reaches Supreme Court
UP Politics: Heats Up as Posters Target Akhilesh Yadav, Question SP’s PDA Strategy Ahead of 2027
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget