ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Severe menstrual pain often indicates endometriosis, a common yet overlooked condition.

Persistent pelvic pain and varied symptoms frequently lead to delayed diagnosis.

Endometriosis causes infertility, but early diagnosis and treatment can help.

Menstrual cramps are often considered a normal part of a woman's life during her cycle. However, there is a significant difference between mild discomfort and pain that disrupts daily activities, affects productivity or diminishes quality of life. Endometriosis is one of the most common yet frequently overlooked gynaecological conditions responsible for severe menstrual pain.

Understanding Endometriosis

As a gynaecologist, I often encounter women who have silently endured symptoms for years before receiving a diagnosis. Understanding when period pain is not normal is the first step towards timely treatment and improved reproductive health.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue like the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterine cavity. These growths may develop on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, pelvic lining, bladder or bowel. Like the uterine lining, this tissue responds to monthly hormonal changes, leading to inflammation, bleeding and scarring within the pelvis.



The condition can affect women of all reproductive ages and varies considerably in severity. While some women experience mild symptoms, others may struggle with chronic pain and fertility challenges.

Recognising The Warning Signs

Many women assume that severe menstrual pain is simply part of being female. However, certain symptoms should never be ignored. Persistent pelvic pain, painful periods that worsen over time, pain during intercourse, discomfort during bowel movements or urination and unusually heavy menstrual bleeding can all indicate endometriosis. Some women may also experience fatigue, bloating, digestive disturbances and lower back pain, particularly around their menstrual cycle. When symptoms consistently interfere with daily life, medical evaluation becomes essential.

One of the greatest challenges in managing endometriosis is delayed diagnosis. Symptoms are frequently mistaken for routine menstrual discomfort, gastrointestinal issues or urinary conditions. As a result, many women spend years seeking answers before the condition is identified. Early consultation with a gynaecologist allows for appropriate evaluation through medical history, clinical examination and imaging studies. In certain cases, minimally invasive procedures may be required for confirmation.

The Impact On Fertility

Endometriosis is one of the leading causes of infertility in women. The condition can affect the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic environment, making conception more difficult. Inflammation and scar tissue may interfere with normal reproductive function and reduce fertility potential. However, infertility is not inevitable. Many women with endometriosis conceive naturally, while others achieve successful pregnancies with medical treatment and assisted reproductive techniques. Early diagnosis often improves fertility outcomes significantly.

Managing Endometriosis Effectively

Treatment is tailored according to symptom severity, age and reproductive goals. Management options may include pain-relieving medications, hormonal therapy and lifestyle modifications aimed at reducing inflammation and improving overall well-being.

In cases where symptoms are severe or fertility is affected, laparoscopic surgery may be recommended to remove endometriotic tissue and adhesions. A personalised treatment plan ensures the best possible outcome for each woman.



Women are often conditioned to normalise pain, especially when it relates to menstruation. However, severe or persistent period pain is not something that should simply be tolerated. Paying attention to symptoms and seeking timely medical advice can prevent years of unnecessary suffering and potential reproductive complications. Awareness, education and early intervention remain the strongest tools in managing endometriosis effectively.

Breaking The Myth Around Period Pain

At Abha Surgy Centre, we believe that no woman should have to accept debilitating pain as a normal part of life. Endometriosis is a manageable condition when identified early and treated appropriately. By recognising the warning signs and seeking expert care, women can protect their reproductive health, improve their quality of life and make informed decisions about their future fertility.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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