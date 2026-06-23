Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk: Choosing Between Egg And Embryo Freezing? Here’s What To Know

ABP LIVE Doc Talk: Choosing Between Egg And Embryo Freezing? Here’s What To Know

Egg freezing and embryo freezing are two effective fertility preservation options offering flexibility for future parenthood. Choosing the right option depends on age, relationship status, and others.

Written By : Dr Bani Kumar Mitra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fertility preservation options empower individuals to delay parenthood.
  • Egg freezing offers autonomy for women delaying motherhood.
  • Embryo freezing suits couples planning future pregnancies with predictability.
  • Choice depends on individual age, relationship, and reproductive goals.

With increasing awareness about reproductive health and the growing trend of delayed parenthood, fertility preservation has emerged as an empowering option for individuals and couples who wish to safeguard their future family-building plans. Whether due to career aspirations, medical treatments, personal circumstances, or the desire to postpone pregnancy, advancements in reproductive medicine now offer reliable ways to preserve fertility.

Understanding Fertility Preservation

Among the most discussed fertility preservation techniques are egg freezing and embryo freezing. While both methods aim to preserve reproductive potential, they differ significantly in terms of process, suitability, and future considerations. Understanding these differences can help individuals make informed decisions aligned with their personal, medical, and reproductive goals.

Fertility preservation refers to the process of storing reproductive cells for future use. As age advances, particularly in women, both the quantity and quality of eggs naturally decline. This decline can affect the chances of conception and increase the risk of infertility.
Egg freezing and embryo freezing provide an opportunity to preserve fertility at a younger reproductive age, allowing individuals to use these preserved cells later when they are ready to start or expand their families.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis

What Is Egg Freezing?

Egg freezing, medically known as oocyte cryopreservation, involves retrieving mature eggs from the ovaries and freezing them unfertilised for future use. The process begins with ovarian stimulation using hormonal medications to encourage multiple eggs to mature. Once ready, the eggs are collected through a minimally invasive procedure and then rapidly frozen using advanced vitrification techniques.

Egg freezing is often recommended for:
• Women who wish to delay motherhood for personal or professional reasons.
• Women diagnosed with conditions that may affect fertility, such as endometriosis or diminished ovarian reserve.
• Patients undergoing cancer treatment or other medical therapies that may impact reproductive health.
• Women who do not currently have a partner but wish to preserve future fertility options.
One of the biggest advantages of egg freezing is reproductive autonomy. Since the eggs remain unfertilised, women retain complete control over their future reproductive decisions.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Waking up with a headache? Your body may be signalling more than just poor sleep

What Is Embryo Freezing?

Embryo freezing involves fertilising retrieved eggs with sperm in a laboratory through IVF before freezing the resulting embryos for future use. The embryos are carefully monitored for development and then frozen using vitrification technology. When pregnancy is desired, the embryos can be thawed and transferred into the uterus.

Embryo freezing is commonly suitable for:
• Married couples planning to delay pregnancy.
• Couples undergoing IVF who wish to preserve additional embryos for future attempts.
• Individuals using donor sperm to create embryos for future family planning.
• Patients seeking higher predictability regarding future reproductive outcomes.
Since embryos have already undergone fertilisation, doctors can assess their development before freezing, offering additional information about their viability.

Egg Freezing Vs Embryo Freezing: Key Differences

Although both procedures involve similar initial steps of ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval, their future implications differ considerably. Egg freezing preserves reproductive cells before fertilisation, offering flexibility regarding future partner choices and family planning decisions. Embryo freezing, on the other hand, involves fertilisation before storage, making it a joint reproductive decision when created using a couple’s gametes.

Embryo freezing has historically demonstrated slightly higher success rates because fertilisation has already occurred and embryo development can be evaluated before preservation. However, modern vitrification techniques have significantly improved egg survival and pregnancy outcomes, narrowing this gap considerably. The choice between the two often depends on factors such as age, relationship status, future family plans, and personal preferences.

Factors To Consider Before Choosing

The decision between egg and embryo freezing should be highly individualised and made after consultation with a fertility specialist. Important considerations include:

  • Current age and ovarian reserve.
  • Relationship status and availability of a partner.
  • Future reproductive goals.
  • Medical conditions affecting fertility.
  • Ethical, legal, and emotional considerations regarding embryo ownership and storage.
  • Long-term family planning preferences.
  • For younger women uncertain about future relationships or the timing of parenthood, egg freezing often offers greater flexibility.
  • For couples with a clear reproductive plan, embryo freezing may offer additional reassurance regarding future embryo viability.
    Empowering Reproductive Choices.

    Modern fertility preservation is not merely about delaying pregnancy; it is about creating reproductive options. Both egg freezing and embryo freezing allow individuals and couples to take proactive control of their fertility journey while reducing the pressure imposed by biological timelines. No single option is universally superior. The right choice depends on individual circumstances, life goals, and medical considerations. A detailed fertility assessment and counselling session can help determine the most suitable approach.

    Planning For The Future With Confidence

    Advancements in reproductive medicine have transformed fertility preservation from a niche procedure into an increasingly accessible and effective option. Whether choosing egg freezing for flexibility or embryo freezing for established reproductive planning, both approaches offer hope and reassurance for the future. By understanding the benefits, limitations, and suitability of each option, individuals can make informed decisions that align with their personal aspirations and family-building goals. With timely guidance and expert fertility care, preserving fertility today can help create opportunities for parenthood tomorrow.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is fertility preservation?

Fertility preservation is the process of storing reproductive cells for future use. It offers individuals and couples a way to safeguard their family-building plans, especially with age-related fertility decline.

What is the primary difference between egg freezing and embryo freezing?

Egg freezing preserves unfertilised eggs, giving flexibility for future partner choices. Embryo freezing involves fertilising eggs with sperm before storage, often making it a joint reproductive decision.

Who typically benefits from egg freezing?

Egg freezing is often recommended for women wishing to delay motherhood, those with fertility-affecting conditions, or patients undergoing medical treatments impacting reproductive health. It offers reproductive autonomy.

Are there differences in success rates between egg and embryo freezing?

Embryo freezing historically had slightly higher success rates because fertilisation already occurred. However, modern vitrification techniques have significantly improved egg survival and pregnancy outcomes, narrowing this difference.

About the author Dr Bani Kumar Mitra

Dr Bani Kumar Mitra is a pioneer in reproductive medicine with over 35 years of clinical experience. A Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FRCOG), UK, and a Member of the National Board of Examinations, he co-founded Abha Surgy Centre in 1994 and introduced IVF services in 2005, helping make advanced fertility treatment more accessible across Eastern India. Over the course of his career, he has overseen more than 10,000 deliveries, supported over one lakh families in their parenthood journey, and presented more than 50 scientific papers at national and international forums. Widely respected as a clinician, educator, and mentor, Dr. Mitra is committed to advancing reproductive healthcare and affordable fertility care.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
IVF Reproductive Health Egg Freezing Fertility Treatment Embryo Freezing Fertility Preservation Oocyte Cryopreservation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk: Choosing Between Egg And Embryo Freezing? Here’s What To Know
ABP LIVE Doc Talk: Choosing Between Egg And Embryo Freezing? Here’s What To Know
Health
Monsoon Hair Fall: Why Hair Loss Increases During The Rainy Season And How To Prevent It
Monsoon Hair Fall: Why Hair Loss Increases During The Rainy Season And How To Prevent It
Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | When Period Pain Is More Than Just Cramps: Understanding Endometriosis
Health
Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help
Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget