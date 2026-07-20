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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Childhood Leukemia: Early Signs Every Parent Should Never Ignore

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Childhood Leukemia: Early Signs Every Parent Should Never Ignore

Childhood leukemia is the most common blood cancer in children, but advances in treatment have significantly improved survival rates. Recognising early symptoms, obtaining a timely diagnosis and accessing therapies such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy and stem cell transplants can greatly improve outcomes.

Written By : Dr Amish Vora |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Childhood leukemia is widespread cancer, abnormal white blood cells proliferate.
  • Suspected genetic causes show symptoms, requiring comprehensive diagnostic evaluation.
  • Treatments vary: chemotherapy, targeted, immunotherapy, stem cell transplants.

Childhood leukemia is one of the most widespread cancers occurring in children. It is responsible for almost one-third of all cases of childhood cancer. Leukemia develops in bone marrow – an organ where blood cells are formed. In a leukemia patient, there is the fast proliferation of abnormal white blood cells that replace healthy blood cells and make it hard for the body to resist infections and perform other important functions, such as delivering oxygen and stopping bleeding. Despite the frightening diagnosis, significant progress in medicine has made it possible for numerous patients to recover from the disease.

Causes And Symptoms

Although there are no clear causes of childhood leukemia, it is thought to be due to genetic abnormalities that develop while the body produces blood cells. It mostly does not run in families, but some conditions, such as Down syndrome or high radiation exposure, can put one at an increased risk of developing leukemia. Signs and symptoms include persistent fever, exhaustion, paleness, infections, easy bruising or bleeding, pains in bones and joints, swelling of lymph nodes, and unexplained weight loss. These symptoms can be confused with other health problems in children, and thus require further evaluation to determine the underlying cause.

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Diagnosis

Diagnosis of childhood leukemia involves a process of taking a patient's medical history, conducting a physical exam, and performing various diagnostic tests. The complete blood count (CBC) is a diagnostic procedure that shows whether the body has too many or too few white blood cells. In case of suspected leukemia, bone marrow aspiration and biopsy are done to confirm the disease. Genetic tests, flow cytometry, and lumbar puncture are used to identify any genetic abnormalities and determine whether the disease has affected the brain or spinal cord.

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Current Treatments For Leukemia In Children

Treatments vary from one form of leukemia to another and depend on how severe it is; however, treatment always begins with chemotherapy, which is still the main treatment modality for most cases of leukemia in children. In targeted therapy, drugs are used to target certain changes in genes that cause leukemia cells to multiply uncontrollably. In immunotherapy, drugs help the body's immune system to destroy cancer cells, making this therapy quite effective for certain cases of relapsed or hard-to-treat leukemia. A stem cell transplant may be necessary for some children with leukemia as part of their treatment regimen to replace diseased bone marrow with healthy blood-forming cells.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is childhood leukemia?

Childhood leukemia is one of the most common cancers in children, accounting for almost one-third of all cases. It involves the rapid production of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow, which interferes with healthy blood cell function.

What causes childhood leukemia?

The exact causes are unclear, but it's believed to stem from genetic abnormalities during blood cell production. While usually not hereditary, factors like Down syndrome or high radiation exposure can increase risk.

How is childhood leukemia diagnosed?

Diagnosis involves medical history, a physical exam, and tests like a Complete Blood Count. Bone marrow aspiration and biopsy confirm the disease; genetic tests and lumbar puncture identify abnormalities and check for spread.

What are the main treatments for childhood leukemia?

Treatment typically begins with chemotherapy, which is the primary modality. Other treatments include targeted therapy, immunotherapy for certain cases, and stem cell transplants to replace diseased bone marrow.

What are common symptoms of childhood leukemia?

Common symptoms include persistent fever, exhaustion, paleness, frequent infections, and easy bruising or bleeding. Children may also experience bone and joint pains, swollen lymph nodes, or unexplained weight loss.

About the author Dr Amish Vora

Dr Amish Vora is a Medical Oncologist in Delhi and has an experience of 24 years in this field.  He completed MBBS from the University of Mumbai, Mumbai in 1995 and DM - Oncology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in 2003. 
Some of the services provided by the doctor are: Chemotherapy of Solid Tumors, Chemotherapy of Haematological Malignancies, Breast Cancer Management, Head and Neck Tumor / Cancer Surgery.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bone Marrow Childhood Cancer Childhood Leukemia Blood Cancer In Children Leukemia Symptoms Causes Of Leukemia
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