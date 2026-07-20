ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Childhood Leukemia: Early Signs Every Parent Should Never Ignore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Childhood leukemia is widespread cancer, abnormal white blood cells proliferate.

Suspected genetic causes show symptoms, requiring comprehensive diagnostic evaluation.

Treatments vary: chemotherapy, targeted, immunotherapy, stem cell transplants.

Childhood leukemia is one of the most widespread cancers occurring in children. It is responsible for almost one-third of all cases of childhood cancer. Leukemia develops in bone marrow – an organ where blood cells are formed. In a leukemia patient, there is the fast proliferation of abnormal white blood cells that replace healthy blood cells and make it hard for the body to resist infections and perform other important functions, such as delivering oxygen and stopping bleeding. Despite the frightening diagnosis, significant progress in medicine has made it possible for numerous patients to recover from the disease.

Causes And Symptoms

Although there are no clear causes of childhood leukemia, it is thought to be due to genetic abnormalities that develop while the body produces blood cells. It mostly does not run in families, but some conditions, such as Down syndrome or high radiation exposure, can put one at an increased risk of developing leukemia. Signs and symptoms include persistent fever, exhaustion, paleness, infections, easy bruising or bleeding, pains in bones and joints, swelling of lymph nodes, and unexplained weight loss. These symptoms can be confused with other health problems in children, and thus require further evaluation to determine the underlying cause.

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Diagnosis

Diagnosis of childhood leukemia involves a process of taking a patient's medical history, conducting a physical exam, and performing various diagnostic tests. The complete blood count (CBC) is a diagnostic procedure that shows whether the body has too many or too few white blood cells. In case of suspected leukemia, bone marrow aspiration and biopsy are done to confirm the disease. Genetic tests, flow cytometry, and lumbar puncture are used to identify any genetic abnormalities and determine whether the disease has affected the brain or spinal cord.

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Current Treatments For Leukemia In Children

Treatments vary from one form of leukemia to another and depend on how severe it is; however, treatment always begins with chemotherapy, which is still the main treatment modality for most cases of leukemia in children. In targeted therapy, drugs are used to target certain changes in genes that cause leukemia cells to multiply uncontrollably. In immunotherapy, drugs help the body's immune system to destroy cancer cells, making this therapy quite effective for certain cases of relapsed or hard-to-treat leukemia. A stem cell transplant may be necessary for some children with leukemia as part of their treatment regimen to replace diseased bone marrow with healthy blood-forming cells.

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