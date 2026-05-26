6 Everyday Habits That Can Be The Hidden Reason Behind Your Constant Hair Fall

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avoid repeatedly touching, twisting, or pulling hair roots.

Gently detangle damp hair with a wide-tooth comb.

A balanced diet supports hair strength and growth.

Limit heat styling tools and harsh chemical products.

Healthy, thick, and shiny hair is something almost everyone desires. However, constant hair fall and breakage can quickly become a cause of concern. Many people often blame hair oil, shampoo, pollution, or weather changes for the problem, but in several cases, everyday habits may be silently damaging hair health.

Certain daily routines can gradually weaken the roots, making hair more fragile over time. Paying attention to these habits and making small changes may help support stronger and healthier hair.

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Touching Hair Repeatedly

Constantly touching, twisting, or pulling hair may seem harmless, but it can weaken the roots over time. Many people do this unknowingly during stress, anxiety, or boredom.

Frequent pulling and handling create unnecessary tension on the scalp, which may increase hair fall and breakage in the long run.

Combing Wet Hair Aggressively

Hair is usually at its weakest when wet. Combing or brushing it roughly right after washing can cause strands to break easily. Allowing hair to dry slightly before detangling and using a wide-tooth comb gently may help reduce unnecessary hair damage and breakage.

Poor Diet And Nutritional Deficiency

Hair health is closely connected to overall nutrition. A diet lacking protein, iron, vitamins, and essential nutrients can weaken hair from within. Frequent consumption of junk food and unhealthy eating habits may negatively affect hair growth and increase hair fall over time.

Excessive Use Of Heat Styling Tools

Regular use of hair dryers, straighteners, and curling tools can damage the hair shaft due to constant heat exposure. Too much heat may leave hair dry, rough, weak, and lifeless, eventually leading to increased breakage and hair fall.

Lack Of Sleep

Mental stress and poor sleep patterns can affect more than just overall health. Continuous stress may disturb the natural hair growth cycle and contribute to excessive hair shedding.

Getting enough rest and managing stress levels can play an important role in maintaining healthier hair.

Using Harsh Chemical-Based Products

Hair colours, bleach, and harsh shampoos often contain chemicals that may damage the scalp and hair roots when used frequently.

Over time, these products can make hair thinner, weaker, and more prone to breakage and hair fall. Choosing gentler hair care products may help reduce this damage.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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