Struggling With High Uric Acid? Add These Healthy Drinks To Your Daily Routine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lemon water supports detoxification and flushes excess uric acid.

Amla juice aids body balance and purine level management.

Mint and tulsi water help eliminate uric acid naturally.

Bottle gourd juice cools body and supports kidney function.

Cherry smoothies offer antioxidants for uric acid management.

Green tea's antioxidants aid cleansing and uric acid levels.

Uric acid is a waste product formed when the body breaks down substances called purines, which are found in several foods and drinks. Normally, the kidneys filter uric acid and remove it through urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid or fails to eliminate it properly, the levels may start building up in the bloodstream.

High uric acid levels are often linked to joint discomfort, swelling, and conditions like gout. Diet plays an important role in managing this issue, as certain foods and beverages can either increase or help control uric acid levels. Along with maintaining a balanced and healthy diet, adding a few natural drinks to your routine may support the body’s detox process and help keep uric acid under control.

ALSO READ: Swimming This Summer? These Simple Eye Care Tips Could Save You From Painful Infections

Here are some drinks that are commonly considered beneficial for managing uric acid levels naturally.

Lemon Water

(Image Source: Canva)

Lemon water is often recommended for people trying to manage uric acid levels. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which may help support the body’s natural detoxification process.

Drinking lukewarm water mixed with fresh lemon juice in the morning is believed to help flush out excess uric acid while also supporting kidney health. It is a simple and refreshing drink that can easily become part of a daily routine.

Amla Juice

(Image Source: Canva)

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is packed with antioxidants and is widely valued in traditional wellness practices. Regular consumption may help maintain balance in the body and support healthy uric acid levels.

Many people prefer taking one spoon of amla juice mixed in water on an empty stomach. Its natural properties are believed to assist the body in managing purine levels more effectively.

Mint And Tulsi Water

(Image Source: Canva)

Mint and tulsi are both known for their soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. Water prepared by boiling these leaves is often consumed as a natural remedy for overall wellness.

This herbal drink may help the body eliminate excess uric acid while also providing a cooling effect, especially during warmer weather. The combination is light, refreshing, and easy to prepare at home.

Bottle Gourd Juice

(Image Source: Canva)

Bottle gourd juice is considered one of the commonly suggested drinks for people dealing with high uric acid levels. It is believed to help cool the body and support kidney function.

Many people prefer drinking fresh bottle gourd juice in the morning on an empty stomach, as it is thought to provide better results when consumed early in the day.

Cherry Smoothie

(Image Source: freepik)

Cherries contain antioxidants and anthocyanins, compounds that are often associated with helping manage uric acid levels. A fresh cherry smoothie can be both nutritious and refreshing.

Blending cherries with water or yogurt makes for a healthy breakfast drink that may support overall wellness while adding natural sweetness to the diet.

Green Tea

(Image Source: Canva)

Green tea is widely appreciated for its antioxidant content and detoxifying properties. The polyphenols present in green tea may help support the body’s natural cleansing process and assist in maintaining healthy uric acid levels.

Drinking one cup of green tea daily may be a simple addition to a balanced lifestyle for people looking to manage this condition naturally.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator