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HomeHealthStruggling With High Uric Acid? Add These Healthy Drinks To Your Daily Routine

Struggling With High Uric Acid? Add These Healthy Drinks To Your Daily Routine

Manage high uric acid naturally with healthy drinks like lemon water, amla juice, green tea and cherry smoothies that may support detox and kidney health.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lemon water supports detoxification and flushes excess uric acid.
  • Amla juice aids body balance and purine level management.
  • Mint and tulsi water help eliminate uric acid naturally.
  • Bottle gourd juice cools body and supports kidney function.
  • Cherry smoothies offer antioxidants for uric acid management.
  • Green tea's antioxidants aid cleansing and uric acid levels.

Uric acid is a waste product formed when the body breaks down substances called purines, which are found in several foods and drinks. Normally, the kidneys filter uric acid and remove it through urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid or fails to eliminate it properly, the levels may start building up in the bloodstream.

High uric acid levels are often linked to joint discomfort, swelling, and conditions like gout. Diet plays an important role in managing this issue, as certain foods and beverages can either increase or help control uric acid levels. Along with maintaining a balanced and healthy diet, adding a few natural drinks to your routine may support the body’s detox process and help keep uric acid under control.

ALSO READ: Swimming This Summer? These Simple Eye Care Tips Could Save You From Painful Infections

Here are some drinks that are commonly considered beneficial for managing uric acid levels naturally.

Lemon Water

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Lemon water is often recommended for people trying to manage uric acid levels. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which may help support the body’s natural detoxification process.

Drinking lukewarm water mixed with fresh lemon juice in the morning is believed to help flush out excess uric acid while also supporting kidney health. It is a simple and refreshing drink that can easily become part of a daily routine.

Amla Juice

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is packed with antioxidants and is widely valued in traditional wellness practices. Regular consumption may help maintain balance in the body and support healthy uric acid levels.

Many people prefer taking one spoon of amla juice mixed in water on an empty stomach. Its natural properties are believed to assist the body in managing purine levels more effectively.

Mint And Tulsi Water

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Mint and tulsi are both known for their soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. Water prepared by boiling these leaves is often consumed as a natural remedy for overall wellness.

This herbal drink may help the body eliminate excess uric acid while also providing a cooling effect, especially during warmer weather. The combination is light, refreshing, and easy to prepare at home.

Bottle Gourd Juice

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Bottle gourd juice is considered one of the commonly suggested drinks for people dealing with high uric acid levels. It is believed to help cool the body and support kidney function.

Many people prefer drinking fresh bottle gourd juice in the morning on an empty stomach, as it is thought to provide better results when consumed early in the day.

Cherry Smoothie

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Cherries contain antioxidants and anthocyanins, compounds that are often associated with helping manage uric acid levels. A fresh cherry smoothie can be both nutritious and refreshing.

Blending cherries with water or yogurt makes for a healthy breakfast drink that may support overall wellness while adding natural sweetness to the diet.

Green Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Green tea is widely appreciated for its antioxidant content and detoxifying properties. The polyphenols present in green tea may help support the body’s natural cleansing process and assist in maintaining healthy uric acid levels.

Drinking one cup of green tea daily may be a simple addition to a balanced lifestyle for people looking to manage this condition naturally.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is uric acid and why does it build up?

Uric acid is a waste product from purine breakdown. It builds up when the body produces too much or doesn't eliminate it properly, leading to high levels in the bloodstream.

How can diet help manage uric acid levels?

Diet plays a significant role in managing uric acid. Certain foods and beverages can either increase or help control these levels, and incorporating specific drinks may aid the body's detox process.

What are some natural drinks that can help manage uric acid?

Lemon water, amla juice, mint and tulsi water, bottle gourd juice, cherry smoothies, and green tea are considered beneficial for managing uric acid levels naturally.

How does lemon water help with uric acid?

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which supports the body's natural detoxification. Drinking lukewarm lemon water in the morning may help flush out excess uric acid and support kidney health.

What are the benefits of amla juice for uric acid?

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is packed with antioxidants and can help maintain balance in the body. It is believed to assist the body in managing purine levels more effectively.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Drinks Detox Drinks Healthy Lifestyle Tips Manage High Uric Acid Uric Acid Management Natural Remedies For Uric Acid Anti Inflammatory Drinks
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