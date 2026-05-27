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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 27): Puzzle #1803 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 27): Puzzle #1803 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 27 is here. Explore today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and continue your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 May 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle's May 27 puzzle presented a common five-letter word.
  • Hints included the word starting with 'S' and ending with 'F'.
  • The correct Wordle answer for May 27 was 'STUFF'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, May 27, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to keep people hooked every single day. Some players try to solve the word in the fewest guesses possible, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a very common word, but the clues still made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to solve it, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem easy at first, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give useful hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By carefully using these clues, players can remove wrong letters and slowly work toward the answer. This simple but clever style is what makes Wordle so addictive around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 27 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

  • Bits and bobs.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with F.
  • The word contains 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “feast” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players a good chance to solve the puzzle without spoiling the answer too early.

Wordle Answer Today (May 27)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: STUFF.

The word “stuff” can mean many things. Most commonly, it refers to things or objects in general. For example, your room, attic, or garage may slowly fill up with stuff over time. The word can also mean filling something up, like stuffing a pillow or putting filling inside food.

Congrats if you guessed the word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the tile colors in Wordle provide hints?

Green tiles mean a correct letter is in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter but in the wrong position. Grey tiles show the letter is not in the word at all.

What were the specific hints for the May 27th Wordle puzzle?

The hints included 'Bits and bobs,' the word starting with 'S' and ending with 'F,' containing only one vowel, and having four unique letters.

What is the meaning of the Wordle answer 'STUFF'?

Most commonly, 'stuff' refers to things or objects. It can also mean the act of filling something up.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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