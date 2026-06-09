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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 9): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1093? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 9): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1093? Check Hints, & Solution

The NYT Connections June 9 puzzle featured innocence symbols, secrets, superscript symbols, and musical slang. See hints and answers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections presented a daily word-sorting challenge to players.
  • June 9 puzzle categories included innocence, secrets, superscript, instruments.
  • Blue and purple categories proved most challenging for players.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on June 9. Players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but as usual, the puzzle was full of misleading clues and unexpected links. Some categories were easy to spot, while others required a deeper look. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and continues to attract puzzle lovers who enjoy testing their logic and word skills. If today’s game had you stumped, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group is connected by a common theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words appear to fit together when they actually belong in different categories. Players need to carefully spot the correct pattern.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four mistakes before the game ends. If you make a fourth incorrect guess, the puzzle reveals the answers automatically.

Each category also has a colour-coded difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game may seem simple at first, but clever wordplay often makes it much harder than it looks.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 9)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow hint: Pure of Heart.
  • Green hint: Keep it under wraps!
  • Blue hint: High symbols.
  • Purple hint: Musical nicknames.

Extra hints:

  • Every group contains at least one word with the letter "E."
  • One category uses informal names for familiar things.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Angel
  • Green: Password
  • Blue: Degree
  • Purple: Keys

Full Solution for June 9:

  • Yellow (Symbols of Innocence): Angel, Babe, Dove, Lamb
  • Green (Things You're Not Supposed to Reveal): Password, Secret, Spoiler, Surprise
  • Blue (Things Represented in Superscript): Asterisk, Degree, Exponent, Trademark
  • Purple (Slang for Musical Instruments): Axe, Bone, Keys, Skins

Today's puzzle featured a nice mix of straightforward and tricky categories. The yellow group focused on symbols often linked with innocence and purity. The green group brought together things people usually try to keep hidden, such as passwords and secrets.

The blue category was more challenging, especially for players unfamiliar with symbols that appear in superscript. Meanwhile, the purple group relied on slang terms used by musicians. "Axe" is a common nickname for a guitar, "keys" refers to keyboards or pianos, "bone" is short for trombone, and "skins" can refer to drums.

Many players likely found the blue and purple groups to be the toughest. Still, once the themes became clear, the puzzle came together nicely and delivered another satisfying Connections challenge.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players sort 16 words into four groups, each connected by a common theme.

How do you play NYT Connections?

Players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each linked by a common theme. You get four incorrect guesses before the game automatically reveals the answers.

What are the difficulty levels in Connections?

Categories are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What kind of categories can you find in NYT Connections?

Categories often involve clever wordplay and hidden links. Examples from June 9 included

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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