Wordle Answer Today (January 7): Puzzle #1663 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, January 7, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for people who enjoy guessing, learning new words, and testing their patience. Some players like solving the puzzle in as few tries as possible, while others just want to keep their winning streak alive for another day.

Today’s Wordle answer was something many people already know and eat often. The hints made it easier for some, but others still needed a little help. If you are stuck or just curious, the answer and its meaning are explained below in simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand, but it still needs careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game shows clues using colours:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour clues wisely, players can slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct word. This simple but smart system is why Wordle is played by millions every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 7 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

Today’s Wordle answer is a nut.

The word begins with P .

It ends with N .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are different.

Using “crane” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped players narrow down the choices and focus on the correct answer without giving it away too early.

Wordle Answer Today (January 7)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: PECAN.

A pecan is a type of nut, just like a hazelnut, cashew, or macadamia. Pecans are safe to eat and are used in many foods, especially desserts. They are brown in colour and look a bit like walnuts, with a shape that reminds people of a brain. Pecans are often found in pies, chocolates, and baked items.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if you didn’t, that’s okay, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle puzzle and another chance to solve it.