Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 7): Puzzle #1663 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 7): Puzzle #1663 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 7 is here. See today’s clues, hints, and the simple meaning to help protect your Wordle streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, January 7, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for people who enjoy guessing, learning new words, and testing their patience. Some players like solving the puzzle in as few tries as possible, while others just want to keep their winning streak alive for another day.

Today’s Wordle answer was something many people already know and eat often. The hints made it easier for some, but others still needed a little help. If you are stuck or just curious, the answer and its meaning are explained below in simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand, but it still needs careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game shows clues using colours:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour clues wisely, players can slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct word. This simple but smart system is why Wordle is played by millions every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 7 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is a nut.
  • The word begins with P.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are different.
  • Using “crane” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped players narrow down the choices and focus on the correct answer without giving it away too early.

Wordle Answer Today (January 7)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: PECAN.

A pecan is a type of nut, just like a hazelnut, cashew, or macadamia. Pecans are safe to eat and are used in many foods, especially desserts. They are brown in colour and look a bit like walnuts, with a shape that reminds people of a brain. Pecans are often found in pies, chocolates, and baked items.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if you didn’t, that’s okay, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle puzzle and another chance to solve it.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the colors in Wordle mean?

Green tiles mean a letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

What were the hints for the January 7th Wordle puzzle?

The January 7th Wordle was a nut, started with 'P', ended with 'N', had two vowels, and all letters were different.

What was the answer to the January 7th Wordle puzzle?

The answer to the January 7th Wordle puzzle was PECAN. It is a type of nut commonly used in desserts.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget