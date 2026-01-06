Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 6): Puzzle #1662 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 6 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players sat down on Tuesday, January 6, to solve another fun five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for people of all ages. Some players enjoy the challenge of guessing the word fast, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was all about energy and strength. The clues made players think hard, but they were fair and helpful. If today’s puzzle left you confused, don’t worry. The hints, answers, and meanings are explained below in the simplest way.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to play but not always easy to solve. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green means the letter is correct and in the right place
  • Yellow means the letter is correct, but in the wrong place
  • Grey means the letter is not in the word

By watching these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This mix of thinking and fun is why Wordle is played every day by millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 6 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • Think of “power”
  • The word begins with O
  • The word ends with H
  • The word has 2 vowels
  • There are 4 unique letters
  • Using “choom” as a starting word turns four letters yellow

These hints pointed clearly toward the solution without giving it away too early.

Wordle Answer Today (January 6)

The answer to today’s Wordle is OOMPH.

“Oomph” means energy, strength, or spark. When someone says a person brings “oomph” to a place, it means they bring fresh energy or excitement. It can also describe charm or a strong personality.

Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, tomorrow brings a new Wordle and a fresh chance to keep your streak alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game where players guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. Colored tiles guide players by indicating correct letters and their positions.

What were the hints for the January 6th Wordle puzzle?

The hints included thinking of 'power,' the word starting with 'O' and ending with 'H,' having two vowels, four unique letters, and 'choom' turning four letters yellow.

What was the Wordle answer for January 6th?

The Wordle answer for January 6th was OOMPH. This word signifies energy, strength, or spark.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
