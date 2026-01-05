Wordle Answer Today (January 5): Puzzle #1661 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Monday, January 5, with a fresh five-letter puzzle to start the day. The popular daily word game continues to bring people together from all over the world, testing basic word skills and calm thinking. Some players enjoy the challenge of guessing fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle was linked to an animal many of us already know. The clues were clear enough to guide players in the right direction, but if you’re still unsure, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand, but it still needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying attention to these colours, players slowly remove wrong options and move closer to the answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun and addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 5 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

It’s a large domesticated animal.

The word begins with F .

The word ends with Y .

The word has only 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “cliff” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 5)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: FILLY.

A filly is a young female horse. A fully grown female horse is called a mare, but if the horse is under four years old, it is known as a filly. The word is often used when talking about horses on farms or in racing.

Congrats if you guessed it right. And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle puzzle and another chance to win.