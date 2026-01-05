Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 5): Puzzle #1661 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 5): Puzzle #1661 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 5 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to help protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Monday, January 5, with a fresh five-letter puzzle to start the day. The popular daily word game continues to bring people together from all over the world, testing basic word skills and calm thinking. Some players enjoy the challenge of guessing fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle was linked to an animal many of us already know. The clues were clear enough to guide players in the right direction, but if you’re still unsure, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand, but it still needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying attention to these colours, players slowly remove wrong options and move closer to the answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun and addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 5 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • It’s a large domesticated animal.
  • The word begins with F.
  • The word ends with Y.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “cliff” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 5)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: FILLY.

A filly is a young female horse. A fully grown female horse is called a mare, but if the horse is under four years old, it is known as a filly. The word is often used when talking about horses on farms or in racing.

Congrats if you guessed it right. And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle puzzle and another chance to win.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to the Wordle puzzle on January 5th?

The answer to the Wordle puzzle on January 5th is FILLY. This is a young female horse, specifically one under four years old.

What are the rules of Wordle?

Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. Tiles change color: green for correct letters in the right spot, yellow for correct letters in the wrong spot, and grey for letters not in the word.

What does the word 'filly' mean?

A filly is a young female horse. If the horse is under four years old, it is known as a filly, while a fully grown female horse is called a mare.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
World
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget