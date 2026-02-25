Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (February 25): How Tough Was Puzzle #989? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 25): How Tough Was Puzzle #989? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 25 puzzle mixed clever word endings and famous James names. See hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned on Wednesday, February 25, with another tricky challenge. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds simple. But once you start mixing meanings and spelling patterns, things get confusing fast. Some links were based on meaning. 

Others were based on how the words end. If you found yourself stuck today, you are not alone. Here’s a full and simple breakdown of the hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares something in common. It could mean. It could be spelling. It could be a hidden theme.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

Your goal is to find all four groups without making four mistakes. Once you make your fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers appear automatically.

Each group has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the groups are about what the words mean. Sometimes they are about how the words look. That is what makes Connections fun and also a little frustrating.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 25)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Guardianship.
  • Green: Building a foundation.
  • Blue: Same name, different fields.
  • Purple: The ending is what matters most.

Extra hints:

  • Some groups are based on meaning, while others are based on spelling.
  • Every group has at least one word with the letter “A”.

One word from each group to help you:

  • Yellow: Foster
  • Green: Basic
  • Blue: Harden
  • Purple: Napkin

If you figured out the themes, here they are:

  • Yellow: Care For
  • Green: Elementary
  • Blue: Jameses
  • Purple: Ending in Family Words

And now, the full answers for Wednesday, February 25:

  • Yellow (Care For): Baby, Foster, Mother, Nurse
  • Green (Elementary): Basic, Key, Primary, Principal
  • Blue (Jameses): Brown, Cook, Dean, Harden
  • Purple (Ending in Family Words): Alkaline, Declan, Diatribe, Napkin

This puzzle was not easy. The “Jameses” group could confuse many players because these are famous people named James, like James Brown or James Cook. But the purple group was even trickier. Words like “Alkaline,” “Declan,” “Diatribe,” and “Napkin” all end with words that describe family, such as “kin” or “tribe.” That kind of wordplay makes the game clever but tough.

Today’s Connections mixed simple meaning-based groups with smart spelling tricks. If you struggled, don’t worry. That purple group surprised many players.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NYT Connections game?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a common theme, which can be based on meaning or spelling.

How do you win at Connections?

The goal is to find all four groups without making four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

What do the colors in Connections mean?

Each group has a color indicating its difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (February 25): How Tough Was Puzzle #989? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (February 25): How Tough Was Puzzle #989? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (February 25): Can You Solve Puzzle #1712? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (February 25): Can You Solve Puzzle #1712? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 25): Hurry & Grab Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 25): Hurry & Grab Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Gaming
Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Official PS5 Release Date: Here’s When You Can Play It
Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Official PS5 Release Date: Here’s When You Can Play It
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism as BJP Leaders Highlight Alleged Pattern of Constant Opposition
Exclusive: Dhami Reflects on 4.5-Year Tenure as Uttarakhand CM, Highlights Achievements & Kumbh Prep
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget