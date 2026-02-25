NYT Connections Answers (February 25): How Tough Was Puzzle #989? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned on Wednesday, February 25, with another tricky challenge. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds simple. But once you start mixing meanings and spelling patterns, things get confusing fast. Some links were based on meaning.

Others were based on how the words end. If you found yourself stuck today, you are not alone. Here’s a full and simple breakdown of the hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares something in common. It could mean. It could be spelling. It could be a hidden theme.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

Your goal is to find all four groups without making four mistakes. Once you make your fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers appear automatically.

Each group has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the groups are about what the words mean. Sometimes they are about how the words look. That is what makes Connections fun and also a little frustrating.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 25)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Guardianship.

Green: Building a foundation.

Blue: Same name, different fields.

Purple: The ending is what matters most.

Extra hints:

Some groups are based on meaning, while others are based on spelling.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “A”.

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Foster

Green: Basic

Blue: Harden

Purple: Napkin

If you figured out the themes, here they are:

Yellow: Care For

Green: Elementary

Blue: Jameses

Purple: Ending in Family Words

And now, the full answers for Wednesday, February 25:

Yellow (Care For): Baby, Foster, Mother, Nurse

Green (Elementary): Basic, Key, Primary, Principal

Blue (Jameses): Brown, Cook, Dean, Harden

Purple (Ending in Family Words): Alkaline, Declan, Diatribe, Napkin

This puzzle was not easy. The “Jameses” group could confuse many players because these are famous people named James, like James Brown or James Cook. But the purple group was even trickier. Words like “Alkaline,” “Declan,” “Diatribe,” and “Napkin” all end with words that describe family, such as “kin” or “tribe.” That kind of wordplay makes the game clever but tough.

Today’s Connections mixed simple meaning-based groups with smart spelling tricks. If you struggled, don’t worry. That purple group surprised many players.