Wordle Answer Today (February 4): Puzzle #1691 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Answers

Wordle answer for February 4 is here. Read today’s hints, clues, and meaning in simple words to help protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans sat down this Wednesday, February 4, ready for another fun word challenge. The five-letter guessing game has become part of many people’s daily routine. Some players enjoy the calm thinking time, while others feel the pressure of keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a little sneaky. The clues pointed toward a word linked to being told off for doing something wrong. Many players felt close to the answer but needed one final push. If you’re still thinking about it, don’t worry, the answer and its meaning are explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to win. You get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives you hints using colours:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is right and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is right, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun for both kids and adults.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 4 Puzzle

Here are the clues players were given today:

  • Think of a verb related to “You shouldn’t have done that!”
  • The word begins with C.
  • The word ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are different.
  • Using “hired” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (February 4)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: CHIDE.

To chide someone means to scold or lecture them for doing something wrong. For example, a parent may chide a child for bad behaviour. It is a way of showing disapproval using words, not action. Chiding is usually firm but not meant to be harmful.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if you didn’t, that’s okay, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a new chance to win.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle
