Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (February 2): Puzzle #1689 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 2): Puzzle #1689 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 2 is here. Read today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players sat down this Tuesday, February 2, to try out another daily word puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for people around the world. Some players enjoy guessing the word as fast as possible, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle came with a clue that made many players think twice. If you are still unsure about the answer, don’t worry. The hints, solution, and meaning are explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give hints:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle fun for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues that were shared for today’s Wordle:

  • You’re supposed to hold it in a fire.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with R.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are different.
  • Using “grain” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints were helpful without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (February 2)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CIGAR.

A cigar is something people smoke. It is a small roll made from dried tobacco leaves. You light one end with fire and put the other end in your mouth. While cigars are often shown in movies or celebrations, smoking them is very unhealthy, so it’s best not to copy that habit.

Nice job if you guessed the word today. If not, there’s always another puzzle waiting tomorrow.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the tile colors in Wordle provide hints?

Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the right position. Yellow tiles show a correct letter in the wrong position. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

What were the specific hints for the February 2nd Wordle puzzle?

The hints were that the word is held in a fire, starts with 'C', ends with 'R', has two vowels, and all letters are unique.

What is the answer to the February 2nd Wordle puzzle?

The answer to the Wordle puzzle on February 2nd was CIGAR.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
India
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Ukraine Conflict Escalates as Russian Drone Attack Claims 15 Lives
T20 World Cup Controversy: Pakistan Declines Showdown With India
Weather Update: Dense Fog Returns to Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Breaking News: Court Grants Police Remand to Four Arrested in Rohit Shetty Firing Case
Breaking News: Violence Erupts in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, Mob Attacks Police with Stones
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget