Wordle Answer Today (February 2): Puzzle #1689 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players sat down this Tuesday, February 2, to try out another daily word puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for people around the world. Some players enjoy guessing the word as fast as possible, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle came with a clue that made many players think twice. If you are still unsure about the answer, don’t worry. The hints, solution, and meaning are explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give hints:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle fun for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues that were shared for today’s Wordle:

You’re supposed to hold it in a fire.

The word begins with C .

It ends with R .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are different.

Using “grain” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints were helpful without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (February 2)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CIGAR.

A cigar is something people smoke. It is a small roll made from dried tobacco leaves. You light one end with fire and put the other end in your mouth. While cigars are often shown in movies or celebrations, smoking them is very unhealthy, so it’s best not to copy that habit.

Nice job if you guessed the word today. If not, there’s always another puzzle waiting tomorrow.