Wordle Answer Today (February 3): Puzzle #1690 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up on Tuesday, February 3, to another fun word puzzle that tested their thinking skills. The five-letter guessing game is now a daily habit for millions of people around the world. Some players enjoy the challenge of finding the word quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a little tricky but fair. The clues pointed toward something related to measuring, which helped many players move closer to the right answer. If you’re still unsure or just curious, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.



Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.



Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.



By using these colour clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly find the correct word. This simple idea is why Wordle is loved by people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

It’s similar to measuring.



The word begins with W .



It ends with H .



The word has 2 vowels.



All five letters are different.



Using “eight” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.



These hints gave players enough guidance without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (February 3)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: WEIGH.

To weigh something means to measure how heavy it is. You might weigh fruits before buying them or use a scale to check weight. People also use the word in daily talk, like saying “I’m weighing my options,” which means thinking carefully before choosing.

Congrats if you guessed the word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring a brand-new puzzle and another chance to play.