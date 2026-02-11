Wordle Answer Today (February 11): Puzzle #1698 Too Tough For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players got another fun word challenge this Wednesday, February 11. The daily five-letter puzzle keeps people thinking, guessing, and testing their word skills. Some players try to solve it in the fewest moves. Others just want to protect their daily streak and not miss a win.

Today’s Wordle clue pointed toward food habits and lifestyle choices. The hints were clear, but still made many players pause and think twice. If you were unsure about the final word, don’t worry. The full answer and its meaning are shared below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to start, but not always easy to win. You must guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. Each time you enter a word, the game gives you colour clues:

Green tiles: right letter, right place.

Yellow tiles: right letter, wrong place.

Grey tiles: letter is not in the word.

You use these colour hints to fix your next guess. Remove the wrong letters. Move the yellow ones around. Keep the green ones locked in place. Step by step, you reach the correct answer. That’s why the game feels simple but also very smart and fun to play every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 11 Puzzle

Players were given these clues today:

“No eggs, please.”

The word begins with V .

It ends with N .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “agent” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow the choices quickly and pointed toward a food-related word.

Wordle Answer Today (February 11)

The correct Wordle answer today is: VEGAN.

A vegan is a person who does not eat meat or any animal products. That means no eggs, no milk, no butter, and no cheese. Many vegans also avoid using animal-based items like leather. This is different from a vegetarian, who does not eat meat but may still eat foods like milk and eggs. The opposite idea would be a carnivore, someone who eats meat.

Nice job if you guessed it right. If not, that’s okay, a new puzzle comes every day, and you can try again.