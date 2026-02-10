Wordle Answer Today (February 10): Puzzle #1697 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players got another fun brain puzzle this Tuesday, February 10. The daily five-letter word game keeps people thinking, guessing, and checking tiles every morning. Some players try to solve it in the fewest moves possible. Others just want to protect their long winning streak and not break the chain.

Today’s puzzle was connected to movies and storytelling. The clue pointed toward something you always see on screen but may not think about much. Many players got close using smart starter words, while some needed a few extra tries. If you are still guessing, don’t worry. The hints and the final answer are shared below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. You must guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, the game gives colour clues to help you move forward.

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

You use these colours to adjust your next guess. Good players don’t guess randomly. They learn from each row and make better choices. That’s why the game feels fun and smart at the same time. It’s simple enough for anyone to play, but tricky enough to make you think.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 10 Puzzle

Here are the exact clues given for today’s Wordle:

It's an integral part of a movie.

The word begins with S .

The word ends with E .

The word contains 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

If you type in the starting word "cones", then four letters will turn yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow the choices quickly. The movie clue was the biggest help, especially for people who enjoy films and theatre.

Wordle Answer Today (February 10)

The correct answer for today’s Wordle is: SCENE.

A scene is a small part of a bigger story in a movie, play, or show. It usually happens in one place and shows a short event. For example, a character may walk into a room, read bad news, drop a cup in shock, and run out; that short moment can be one scene. Movies and plays are made of many scenes joined together.

Nice work if you guessed it right today. If not, that’s okay. A new puzzle arrives tomorrow, and you get another fresh chance.