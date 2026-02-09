Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (February 9): Puzzle #1696 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 9 is here. Check today’s simple hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, February 9, with a fresh five-letter puzzle that made many people stop and think for a moment. The daily Wordle challenge has become a small habit for millions. Some people play with their morning tea, some during travel, and some before bed. The goal is simple,  guess the hidden word in six tries, but the fun is in the thinking.

Today’s puzzle had a soft and musical feel to it. The main clue pointed to something that “sounds beautiful,” which helped many players move in the right direction. Still, it was not too easy, and a lot of players needed all their guesses. If you are still unsure or just want to confirm your answer, the full solution and meaning are shared below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand and play. You must guess a five-letter word in six chances or fewer. After each guess, the game gives you color clues to guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

You use these color hints to improve your next guess. Each new try should be smarter than the last one. That is why Wordle feels like a mini brain game every day. It is quick to play but makes you think carefully.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 9 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

  • It sounds beautiful.
  • The word begins with C.
  • The word ends with O.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “loche” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These clues gave a strong push toward the correct answer without giving it away too fast.

Wordle Answer Today (February 9)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CELLO.

A cello is a musical instrument. It is made of wood and has four strings. It looks like a very large violin. A player uses a bow, a long stick with hair, and moves it across the strings to make sound. Unlike a violin, the cello is not held in the air. The player places it on the floor and sits behind it while playing.

Many people say the cello has a deep and beautiful sound. It is often used in orchestras and soft music pieces.

Well done if you guessed it right. If not, that’s okay, a new Wordle puzzle will give you another chance tomorrow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of Wordle?

The goal of Wordle is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Color clues guide you after each guess.

What were the hints for the February 9 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included that the word sounds beautiful, begins with 'C', ends with 'O', has two vowels, and four unique letters.

What was the Wordle answer for February 9?

The Wordle answer for February 9 was CELLO. A cello is a wooden musical instrument with four strings that looks like a large violin.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
