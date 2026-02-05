Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (February 5): Puzzle #1692 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 5): Puzzle #1692 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 5 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans returned today, February 5, with another fun and tricky five-letter puzzle that got many players thinking hard. The daily word game continues to be a favourite habit for people around the world. Some players try to solve it in the fewest guesses, while others just want to protect their win streak and avoid a break in their record.

Today’s Wordle puzzle was action-based and pointed toward a fast downward movement. The clues were helpful but still made many players pause and think twice before locking in their guesses. If you are still unsure about the solution, don’t worry. The hints, answers, and simple meanings are all explained below in very easy words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to win. You must guess one hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, the game gives you colour clues to guide you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: that letter is not in the word.

You use these colour hints to improve your next guess. Good players don’t just guess, they learn from each try. That is what makes the game both fun and smart. Even kids can play it, but grown-ups also get stuck sometimes.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 5 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players used today:

  • Today's Wordle answer is a kind of descent.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with P.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “powns” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues helped narrow the choices without giving away the answer too early. Players who focused on the movement clue and the starting letter were able to reach the right word faster.

Wordle Answer Today (February 5)

The correct answer today is: SWOOP.

To swoop is to plunge, dive down, or plummet. It describes a fast and smooth downward move through the air. Birds often swoop when they fly down quickly toward the ground. A hawk can swoop to catch its food. The word can also mean a sudden attack or a quick grabbing move.

If you guessed it right, great job. If not, that’s okay. A new Wordle puzzle comes every day, and you get a fresh chance to solve it.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for February 5?

The Wordle answer for February 5 is SWOOP. This word describes a fast, downward movement through the air.

What hints were provided for the February 5 Wordle puzzle?

The word is a type of descent, starts with 'S', ends with 'P', has two vowels, and four unique letters.

What does the word 'swoop' mean?

To swoop means to plunge, dive down, or plummet quickly. It can also refer to a sudden attack or a quick grab.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
World
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
Cities
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Business
Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim
Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget