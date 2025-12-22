Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, December 22, to another fun daily puzzle that got people thinking hard. The five-letter word game has become a habit for millions around the world. Some players try to solve it in just two or three tries, while others are more focused on not breaking their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle puzzle had a calm, ocean-style theme. The hints pointed toward something you might find near the sea. If you were stuck or just curious to know the answer, don’t worry, everything you need is explained below in easy words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but still tricky to solve. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives colour hints to help you:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

Today’s Wordle answer is a sea creature.

The word begins with C.

It ends with H.

The word has only 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “heron” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow down the options and find the correct word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (December 22)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is: CONCH.

A conch is a type of sea snail that lives in warm ocean waters. It is a tropical sea animal with a hard shell that has a twisted shape, almost like an ice cream cone. Many people find conch shells very beautiful and often keep them as decoration.

Conches are also known because some people eat them as seafood. While the shell is admired for its looks, the animal inside is used in cooking in some coastal regions.

If you guessed today’s word correctly, well done. And if not, there’s always tomorrow’s Wordle waiting for you with a fresh puzzle and a fresh chance to keep your streak going.