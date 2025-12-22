Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (December 22): Puzzle #1647 Made You Pull Your Hair Out? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 22): Puzzle #1647 Made You Pull Your Hair Out? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 22 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, December 22, to another fun daily puzzle that got people thinking hard. The five-letter word game has become a habit for millions around the world. Some players try to solve it in just two or three tries, while others are more focused on not breaking their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle puzzle had a calm, ocean-style theme. The hints pointed toward something you might find near the sea. If you were stuck or just curious to know the answer, don’t worry, everything you need is explained below in easy words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but still tricky to solve. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives colour hints to help you:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is a sea creature.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “heron” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow down the options and find the correct word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (December 22)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is: CONCH.

A conch is a type of sea snail that lives in warm ocean waters. It is a tropical sea animal with a hard shell that has a twisted shape, almost like an ice cream cone. Many people find conch shells very beautiful and often keep them as decoration.

Conches are also known because some people eat them as seafood. While the shell is admired for its looks, the animal inside is used in cooking in some coastal regions.

If you guessed today’s word correctly, well done. And if not, there’s always tomorrow’s Wordle waiting for you with a fresh puzzle and a fresh chance to keep your streak going.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (December 22)?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is CONCH. It's a type of sea snail with a distinctive shell.

What are the hints for today's Wordle puzzle?

Today's Wordle answer is a sea creature, starts with 'C', ends with 'H', has only one vowel, and four unique letters.

What is a conch?

A conch is a sea snail found in warm ocean waters, known for its beautiful, twisted shell and sometimes eaten as seafood.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Violence A Norm, Interim Govt Powerless’: Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus For Bangladesh Unrest, Flags Extremism
‘Violence A Norm, Yunus Powerless’: Hasina Flags Religious Extremism In Bangladesh Amid Unrest
News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
News
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading’ Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget