Wordle Answer Today (December 19): Puzzle #1644 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were back again this Friday, December 19, trying to solve the daily five-letter puzzle that has become a habit for millions. This small word game continues to test thinking skills, patience, and smart guessing. Some players love the challenge of solving it fast, while others just want to protect their hard-earned winning streak.

Today’s puzzle felt a little different and slightly tricky. The hints pointed toward something ancient and fragrant. If you were stuck or unsure, don’t worry, the clues, answers, and meaning are explained below in simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives hints using colours:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints carefully, players slowly remove wrong options and move closer to the correct word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Think of perfume.

The word begins with M .

The word ends with H .

The word has 0 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “humor” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints made today’s puzzle challenging but fair.

Wordle Answer Today (December 19)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: MYRRH.

Myrrh is a type of natural resin that has a strong, pleasant smell. It comes from cutting certain trees found mainly in Africa and the Middle East and collecting the sap. Myrrh has been used for thousands of years to make perfume, incense, and even medicine.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if you didn’t, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another chance to keep your streak alive.