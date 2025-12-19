Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (December 19): Puzzle #1644 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 19): Puzzle #1644 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 19 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were back again this Friday, December 19, trying to solve the daily five-letter puzzle that has become a habit for millions. This small word game continues to test thinking skills, patience, and smart guessing. Some players love the challenge of solving it fast, while others just want to protect their hard-earned winning streak.

Today’s puzzle felt a little different and slightly tricky. The hints pointed toward something ancient and fragrant. If you were stuck or unsure, don’t worry, the clues, answers, and meaning are explained below in simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives hints using colours:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints carefully, players slowly remove wrong options and move closer to the correct word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Think of perfume.
  • The word begins with M.
  • The word ends with H.
  • The word has 0 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “humor” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints made today’s puzzle challenging but fair.

Wordle Answer Today (December 19)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: MYRRH.

Myrrh is a type of natural resin that has a strong, pleasant smell. It comes from cutting certain trees found mainly in Africa and the Middle East and collecting the sap. Myrrh has been used for thousands of years to make perfume, incense, and even medicine.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if you didn’t, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
World
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
World
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
World
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget