Wordle Answer Today (December 18): Puzzle #1643 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, December 18, with another fun daily puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for millions around the world. Some players try to solve it as fast as possible, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle puzzle had a sporty hint, which helped many players move in the right direction. Still, some found it tricky to guess. If you are stuck or just curious, the answer and meaning are explained clearly below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Think of a sport.

The word begins with R .

The word ends with Y .

The word has only 1 vowel.

All five letters are different.

Using “bourg” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave enough help without making the answer too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (December 18)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is: RUGBY.

Rugby is a team sport played on a large grassy field. Two teams face each other and try to carry an oval-shaped ball to the other side to score points. Players often run, pass the ball, and block opponents during the game.

Rugby is very popular in countries like South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It is also played in places such as the UK, Ireland, France, and Argentina.

Well done if you guessed today’s Wordle correctly. And if you didn’t, don’t worry, there’s always a new puzzle waiting tomorrow.