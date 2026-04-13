Wordle Answer Today (April 13): Stuck At Puzzle #1759? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's April 13 puzzle featured a magical, delicate theme.

Clues included 'small, fairy-like charm,' starting with E, ending with N.

The solution to the April 13 Wordle puzzle is ELFIN.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, April 13, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The five-letter daily game continues to keep people hooked as they try to guess the word in just six tries. Some players enjoy solving it fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle had a soft and magical feel to it. The hints pointed toward something small and charming, but it still made many players pause and think. If you are still unsure, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning ready for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives simple clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and slowly move closer to the answer. This simple yet clever format is what makes Wordle so fun for millions of people.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Small, delicate, and with a fairy-like charm.

The word begins with E.

It ends with N.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “final” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints helped players move in the right direction without giving away the answer too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (April 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: ELFIN.

“Elfin” is used to describe someone who looks small, delicate, and a bit magical, like an elf. It can also mean someone who has a playful or slightly cheeky charm. The word gives a soft, fairy-like feeling, which made today’s puzzle quite interesting.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak going.