Playground Games reportedly uploaded an unencrypted version of the game on Steam, allowing users to access and distribute its files before the official release.
Forza Horizon 6 Leaked Before Launch: Here Is How It Happened
Playground Games uploaded an unencrypted build of Forza Horizon 6 to Steam by mistake, letting pirates crack and share it days before the official May 19 launch.
- Forza Horizon 6 leaked online via Steam before release.
- Unencrypted game files were mistakenly uploaded by developers.
- Screenshots and gameplay footage are circulating widely online.
Forza Horizon 6 has been leaked online ahead of its official May 19 release date, after Playground Games apparently uploaded an unencrypted version of the game on Steam. The oversight allowed users to access the game's files, crack them, and distribute them across the internet well before the title's scheduled launch.
The leak was first spotted on the r/CrackWatch subreddit, and it did not take long for the files to spread widely. Screenshots and videos from the game began circulating shortly after.
How Did The Forza Horizon 6 Leak Happen?
The situation appears to stem from a basic but significant error on the developer's end. Playground Games seemingly pushed an unencrypted build of the game to Steam, which made it accessible to those who knew where to look. TheGamer confirmed the files exist, though the outlet chose not to share them.
It is worth noting that the game does not function online in its current leaked state, though that has not stopped people from playing through it. An online fix is expected to surface at some point.
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Crack hosting sites, which typically refuse to post pre-release leaks, are unlikely to make an exception here. That means the files are currently circulating on less reputable corners of the internet, and anyone looking for them should be cautious.
FitGirl Repacks, a well-known repacker of cracked games, spoke out against the leak: "Legit users who paid for their game deserve to play it first. Not the pirates. It doesn't matter how much you hate Denuvo; those games are there because people buy something from developers and publishers. And when those who don't pay get an Advanced Access while legit customers suck their fingers is just plain wrong."
Pre-Release Leaks Have Become A Pattern In 2026
This is not an isolated case. A day before Pragmata's April release, the game was already playable through the Hypervisor method, a newer piracy technique that has put Denuvo-protected games in a difficult spot. Tomodachi Life also surfaced online several days before its release, with ROM files dumped and playable on Nintendo Switch emulators.
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Each incident raises the same question: what does it mean to be a paying customer when pirates repeatedly access games before launch day?
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Forza Horizon 6 get leaked?
Can you play Forza Horizon 6 online with the leaked version?
No, the leaked version of Forza Horizon 6 does not function online. An online fix is expected to be released later.
Where can I find the leaked Forza Horizon 6 files?
The files are circulating on less reputable corners of the internet. Users should be cautious if they choose to look for them.
Is this the first time a game has leaked before release?
No, pre-release leaks have become more common. Games like Pragmata and Tomodachi Life have also leaked before their official launch dates.