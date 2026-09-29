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English NewsGamingSURI: The Seventh Note Pre-Orders Go Live Ahead Of October 30 Launch: All You Need To Know

SURI: The Seventh Note Pre-Orders Go Live Ahead Of October 30 Launch: All You Need To Know

SURI: The Seventh Note, a rhythm action platformer coming to PS5 and PC on October 30, is now up for pre-orders along with a new gameplay trailer.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tathvamasi Studios opens SURI: The Seventh Note pre-orders.
  • Rhythm-driven gameplay involves exploration, combat to save mother.
  • Two editions offered; PS5 boasts unique haptic feedback engine.

Tathvamasi Studios has opened pre-orders for SURI: The Seventh Note, its upcoming rhythm action platformer developed with support from the PlayStation India Hero Project. The game is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 30, with a new gameplay trailer offering players a closer look at its beat-driven world.

A Rhythm-Powered Quest Begins

At the heart of SURI: The Seventh Note is Ajira, a young girl racing to save her mother from a mysterious and deadly sickness. Her journey takes her to an island consumed by a corrupting rhythm, where finding a magical fruit could be the key to saving her mother.

But getting there is far from straightforward. The island itself responds to music, turning rhythm into a core part of exploration and combat. Players will need to understand the beat, use its power and fight their way through an environment that changes with the music.

The game represents Tathvamasi Studios' debut project, with the Bengaluru-based independent developer spending nearly three years bringing SURI from concept to a finished title.

“After nearly three years SURI has gone from an idea in our heads to a fully-realised game for the PS5 and PC,” says Glen Martin, Tathvamasi Studios CEO and Game Director of SURI: The Seventh Note. “It’s our first game and we wouldn’t be here without the gracious support of PlayStation India Hero Project. We had a blast making it, now it’s your turn to feel the rhythm.”

Two Editions, With Pre-Order Savings

Players can choose between two versions of SURI: The Seventh Note.

  • The Standard Edition costs Rs 1,331 and includes the base game. PS5 players who pre-order can also claim a 20 percent discount.
  • The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 1,664 and comes with the base game, an exclusive Chandini Skin, entitlement to upcoming DLC and three-day early access. The 20 percent pre-order discount is also available for the PS5 version. The Chandini Skin is exclusive to the Deluxe Edition and will not be available as a standalone purchase.

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PS5 Turns The Beat Into A Physical Experience

The rhythm mechanics aren't limited to what players see and hear. Tathvamasi Studios has developed a dedicated Rhythm Haptics Engine for the PS5 version, designed to make use of the DualSense wireless controller.

The studio says the system transforms each musical track into three connected experiences: players can hear the beat, see the beat and physically feel it through the controller.

That means everything from the gentle movement of a melody to the force of a corrupted downbeat can be conveyed through the DualSense's haptic feedback. While haptics are also supported on PC, the PS5 version has received additional enhancements around the technology.

An Indian Artistic Identity

SURI: The Seventh Note also draws heavily from India's visual and cultural heritage. The game's artistic direction takes inspiration from architectural and artistic traditions ranging from Rajput forts to the vibrant energy associated with Theyyam culture.

With its combination of platforming, music-driven mechanics, haptic feedback and Indian-inspired visual design, SURI is shaping up as a distinctive debut from Tathvamasi Studios. With pre-orders now open, players have their first opportunity to secure the game before its October 30 release.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will SURI: The Seventh Note be released and on which platforms?

The game is scheduled to arrive on October 30. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

What is the core story of SURI: The Seventh Note?

The game follows Ajira, who must save her mother from a deadly sickness. Her quest involves finding a magical fruit on an island consumed by a corrupting rhythm.

How does the PS5 version utilize the DualSense controller?

The PS5 version uses a dedicated Rhythm Haptics Engine. This allows players to physically feel the musical beat through the DualSense controller, creating a unique immersive experience.

What editions of SURI: The Seventh Note are available for purchase?

Players can choose between the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition offers exclusive content like a Chandini Skin, early access, and upcoming DLC entitlement.

Who is the developer of SURI: The Seventh Note?

SURI: The Seventh Note is the debut project of Tathvamasi Studios, a Bengaluru-based independent developer. They spent nearly three years bringing the game to life.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suri PS5 PlayStation GAming News TEchnology News
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