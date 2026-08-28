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English NewsGamingGTA 6 Rockstar's Longest Game Yet? Senior Dev Spent 80 Hours Completing It, Report Says

GTA 6 Rockstar's Longest Game Yet? Senior Dev Spent 80 Hours Completing It, Report Says

Rockstar Games' Rob Nelson reportedly needed around 80 hours to finish GTA 6, suggesting the sequel could become the studio's longest game yet.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 02:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rockstar co-head Rob Nelson spent 80 hours completing GTA 6.
  • This playtime covered the main story and optional narrative objectives.
  • The figure suggests GTA 6 could be Rockstar's longest game yet.

GTA 6 Play Time: Rockstar Games may be preparing to deliver its biggest game yet in terms of sheer playtime. According to Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson in an exclusive interview with The New York Times, it took him around 80 hours to complete GTA 6, offering an intriguing early indication of just how expansive the upcoming open-world adventure could be. He explained that his playthrough covered the main story along with some optional objectives that carried narrative consequences.

It remains unclear exactly how much additional exploration, free-roaming or side content was included in that total, meaning the final playtime could ultimately look different for players.

Rob Nelson Spent Around 80 Hours With GTA 6

Rob Nelson, as per the said interview, completed his playthrough in February, with the reported 80-hour figure encompassing the primary campaign and certain optional objectives.

The latter is particularly interesting because some of those activities apparently have consequences for the narrative rather than simply serving as distractions from the main storyline.

Read More: GTA 6 Almost Had Four Protagonists? Report Reveals Surprising Detail

That makes it difficult to treat 80 hours as a definitive campaign length.

A developer's internal playthrough can also differ significantly from the experience of an ordinary player, particularly when someone is testing systems, revisiting areas or deliberately exploring the game.

Still, the figure suggests that GTA 6 could offer an enormous amount of content.

GTA 6 Could Surpass GTA 5 And Red Dead Redemption 2

The reported figure becomes even more eye-catching when compared with Rockstar Games' previous releases.

GTA 4 and GTA 5 typically take around 30 hours to complete, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is generally estimated at approximately 50 to 60 hours for its main storyline.

An 80-hour developer playthrough would therefore put GTA 6 comfortably above both games, potentially making it the longest Rockstar title yet.

However, fans should avoid treating the number as a confirmed final runtime. Rockstar has not established that 80 hours represents the length of the main story alone, and the total could include optional narrative content.

Until the game is in players' hands, the exact campaign length will remain uncertain. Nevertheless, Rob Nelson's figure provides an exciting glimpse at the scale Rockstar is targeting with GTA 6.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who completed GTA 6 in 80 hours?

Rob Nelson, co-studio head of Rockstar North, stated it took him around 80 hours to complete GTA 6. His playthrough occurred in February.

What content was included in the 80-hour GTA 6 playthrough?

The 80-hour figure includes the main story and optional objectives with narrative consequences. It is not confirmed to cover all exploration or side content.

How does GTA 6's reported playtime compare to other Rockstar games?

At 80 hours, GTA 6's reported playtime is notably longer than GTA 4/5 (~30 hours) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (~50-60 hours). This suggests it could be Rockstar's longest title.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 02:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA 6 Rockstar Games GTA 6 Extended Look
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