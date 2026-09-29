Bangladesh Makes Cricket History With World's First 'All-Format' Tournament

Bangladesh cricket is set to introduce a major new concept in its domestic structure with the launch of the ‘D3’ (Domestic 3) tournament. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), led by Tamim Iqbal, has announced the franchise-based competition, which will bring First-Class, List-A and T20 cricket under one tournament.

The competition is scheduled to be introduced during the 2026-27 domestic season. What makes D3 particularly notable is its franchise model across all three formats. No other major cricketing nation, including India, England or Australia, has previously introduced a franchise competition combining First-Class and One-Day cricket alongside T20s.

Six franchises have been purchased by companies for the inaugural edition. Each team will participate in all three formats during the season, with BCB signing three-year agreements with the franchise owners.

D3 T20 Competition Expected To Start On September 15

According to ESPNcricinfo, the D3 tournament is expected to begin with its T20 leg, with September 15 being considered as the likely starting date. The First-Class phase is scheduled for January, while the One-Day competition is expected to take place in May.

BCB President Tamim Iqbal said the tournament has been introduced with the aim of giving Bangladesh's domestic cricket structure a fresh boost. Franchise owners will reportedly pay BDT 25 million, or approximately 2.5 crore Bangladeshi Taka, to the board.

Six Icon Players Announced

Although the identities of the six franchises are yet to be finalized, the BCB has already revealed the icon players who will represent the teams.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim and Nurul Hasan have been named as the six icon players for the competition.

The D3 tournament is designed to bring Bangladesh's three major domestic formats together within a single structure. Meanwhile, the country's domestic season is scheduled to begin on October 3 with the National Cricket League (NCL) First-Class competition. The NCL follows a regional format involving teams from eight divisions.

D3 Comes As BPL Faces Uncertainty

The introduction of D3 comes at a time when the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is facing uncertainty. The T20 league has remained suspended following financial losses reported in August, with no confirmed update yet on its return.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the BPL, there has been increasing focus on strengthening Bangladesh's domestic cricket ecosystem. The new D3 tournament is expected to play a role in that effort by bringing multiple formats and franchise investment into the country's domestic setup.