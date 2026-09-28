OPINION | Your AI Assistant Can Do More Than Chat. That Could Be A Cybersecurity Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI agents' broad access creates new cybersecurity risks.

Limit AI permissions and avoid sharing sensitive personal information.

Verify suspicious AI-generated content; maintain strong account security.

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing our digital lives. They can do so many things on our behalf, but do we really know how secure they really are? For the average consumer, the fascinating thing is that there’s no need to be a cybersecurity specialist in order to remain secure.

What Differentiates AI Agents From Traditional Chatbots?

AI agents can do things rather than just respond to questions like traditional AI chatbots. Depending on the AI service provider, it may have access to the calendar, email, documents, online connections, websites, or additional applications.

This relatively new technology is a benefit for cybercriminals. When they manage to manipulate the AI technology, they may gain sensitive information from it, make the AI click on a suspicious link, download files or perform different actions the user never considered.

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Exercise Caution With Your Connections

The simplest way to decrease the risks is not to provide AI solutions with unnecessary access to your accounts. Before connecting AI to your email provider or cloud storage, make sure that it really needs the information it requires.

For instance, if an assistant only requires access to your calendar, it’s not worth providing access to your email account. Check the apps you connect in regular terms and revoke access to the companies you no longer need in your business.

The Concept Of Not Disclosing Important Information

Artificial Intelligence instruments can be used to summarize documents, send messages, and organize different information, yet users have to think twice before typing confidential information.

It’s best not to disclose your passwords, bank details, credit card numbers, ID documents, or any important work data to an AI tool until you are responsible enough to know how your data will be treated by them. If something is inappropriate to be shared with a stranger, do not share it with an AI assistant.

AI-Generated Messages Can Be Deceptive

Artificial Intelligence can be used by scammers to create much more impressive emails, messages, and scams. You should not assume that an email received is real just because it is written correctly or sounds like it was meant for you.

If you receive an email requiring you to send money, give away a password, open an attachment, or fast-track the verification of an application, check it via a more reliable source. Also, never trust AI as the only source of information about suspicious messages.

Ensure The Security Of Your Account

The security of an account is one of the first things to consider when avoiding attack with the help of AI.

Always create different passwords for vital accounts, use 2F Authentication whenever possible, ensure that you regularly upgrade your computer, mobile phone, browser and applications.

Let AI Agents Have Restrictive Freedom

As AI agents make better progress, the principle of least privilege should guide users to permit an AI tool just the access that it deserves. Use the option to have your consent before carrying out any transactions, changing accounts, deleting files, among other activities, whenever possible.

One must think about the AI agents as beneficial aides instead of forgetting about them.

Be Alert, Not Afraid

AI agents may improve ease and speed of daily products and still, being easy should never cost basic security. The best option for the average user is just to limit permissions, safeguard sensitive information, check unusual requests, and protect accounts.

While technology will keep advancing, these simple practices will ensure that AI stays a good helper and not an unexpected cybersecurity issue.

(The author is Vice President - Strategic Initiatives & Country Head India at Dexian)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.