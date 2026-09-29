The roka ceremony for Ketan and Siya was held on February 11, 2026, at Pune's Westin Hotel. The Agarwal family gifted Siya 28 dresses worth Rs 7-8 lakh during the event.
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Dresses Worth Rs 8 Lakh, Rs 80 Lakh Jewellery Gifted To Siya, Chargesheet Reveals
Ketan Agarwal’s family had begun preparations for a grand wedding in Udaipur, with the ceremony estimated to cost Rs 4-5 crore, according to his father’s statement recorded in the charge sheet.
- Murder probe revealed Ketan's elaborate wedding preparations.
- Roka held, then engagement with gifts worth lakhs.
- Family planned grand Udaipur wedding costing four-five crores.
- Ketan's death ended plans; father accused fiancée, her alleged lover.
The investigation into the murder of Ketan Vishal Agarwal has brought to light details about the wedding preparations and expenses planned by his family. A supplementary statement by Ketan’s father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, has been recorded in the charge sheet, detailing the preparations made for his only son’s wedding.
According to the statement, the Agarwal family had begun elaborate preparations for Ketan’s marriage, including the engagement ceremony and plans for a grand wedding in Rajasthan.
Ketan-Siya Roka Held At Pune’s Westin Hotel
In his statement, Vishal Agarwal said a close relative had suggested the alliance between his only son Ketan and Siya Goyal, daughter of Pravin Goyal, based on trust.
The two families met at Pune’s Westin Hotel on February 11, 2026. The meeting also included Ketan and Siya’s roka ceremony.
According to his father, Ketan was extremely happy after the event. The statement said the Agarwal family gifted Siya 28 dresses worth around Rs 7-8 lakh during the meeting.
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Agarwal Family Gifted Rs 80 Lakh Jewellery
Ketan and Siya’s engagement was subsequently held at Pune’s Ritz-Carlton hotel on February 19, 2026.
According to Vishal Agarwal’s statement, the Agarwal family gifted Siya gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 80 lakh during the engagement.
Vishal Agarwal said the entire family was excited about the wedding as Ketan was their only son. He added that they wanted to spend generously on the occasion.
Rs 4-5 Crore Wedding Planned In Udaipur
According to the statement, the family had planned to host Ketan and Siya’s wedding at a resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The estimated expenditure for the wedding was around Rs 4-5 crore, the statement said. The family had also given the resort owner a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as the booking amount.
However, Ketan’s death brought the wedding preparations to an end. In his statement, Vishal Agarwal alleged that Siya, along with her alleged lover Chetan Bavulal Chaudhary, was involved in Ketan’s murder.
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Vishal Agarwal said Ketan’s murder was a major blow to the family. Around the same period, his father, Devichand, also died.
The statement said the Agarwal family was left devastated after losing Ketan and Devichand around the same time.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Ketan and Siya's roka ceremony take place?
What gifts did the Agarwal family give Siya during the engagement?
At the engagement held on February 19, 2026, at Pune's Ritz-Carlton, the Agarwal family gifted Siya gold and silver jewellery. Its estimated value was around Rs 80 lakh.
What were the planned expenditures for Ketan and Siya's wedding?
The family planned a grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with an estimated cost of Rs 4-5 crore. They had already provided a Rs 25 lakh booking amount for the resort.
How did Ketan's death affect his family?
Ketan's murder devastated his family, particularly his father Vishal Agarwal. His grandfather, Devichand, also died around the same time, adding to their grief.