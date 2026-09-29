Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP's reported contributions dropped to Rs 12.10 crore.

Trident Limited, Prudent Trust contributed 83% of funds.

Ex-AAP spokesperson Ranka made Rs 21,100 donation.

Kejriwal, Atishi, Arora also made individual party donations.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, who later moved to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was among the contributors to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in 2025-26, donating Rs 21,100, according to AAP's contribution report filed with the Election Commission.

The filing shows that AAP received Rs 12.10 crore in disclosed contributions during the financial year, down 68 per cent from Rs 38.10 crore in 2024-25. The report contains 1,202 numbered entries and also lists contributions from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister Atishi and Punjab unit president Aman Arora.

Ranka's contribution was made before he took up his role with the CJP. His Rs 21,100 donation is among the smaller contributions in the filing, but his name features in the donor list after his subsequent political move.

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Trident, Prudent Account For Nearly 83% Of AAP Donations

The two largest contributions to AAP came from Trident Limited and Prudent Electoral Trust, with each giving Rs 5 crore. Together, the two donations accounted for nearly 83 per cent of the party's total disclosed contributions of Rs 12.10 crore.

Trident's contribution was made through a cheque dated January 9, 2026. The company was founded by Rajinder Gupta, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025 and later joined the BJP in April 2026.

Prudent Electoral Trust had also been AAP's biggest donor in 2024-25, when it contributed Rs 16.40 crore, according to reports. The latest filing shows that the remaining contributions for 2025-26 amounted to about Rs 2.10 crore.

AAP Donations Rise, Then Fall Sharply

AAP's disclosed contributions have fluctuated significantly over the past three financial years. The party reported Rs 11.06 crore in contributions in 2023-24, followed by Rs 38.10 crore in 2024-25. The figure then fell to Rs 12.10 crore in 2025-26.

The 2025-26 financial year was the first full financial year after AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025. The party continues to be in government in Punjab.

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How Much Did Kejriwal, Atishi And Aman Arora Donate?

Kejriwal was listed as a contributor to the party during 2025-26. He made three separate payments of Rs 10,000 each, taking his total contribution to Rs 30,000.

Atishi made 12 contributions of Rs 3,500 each, amounting to Rs 42,000. Aman Arora also made 12 payments, contributing Rs 10,000 each time for a total of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The figures in the report cover disclosed contributions reported by the party to the Election Commission. The Election Commission filing requirement applies to contributions above Rs 20,000, meaning the total amount received by a party can be higher than the amount reflected in such a contribution report.