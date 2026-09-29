India In Islamabad For SCO Meet: Why National Coordinators’ Meeting Matters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India joins SCO meeting in Islamabad amid strained ties.

Meeting focuses on coordinating activities for Pakistan's chairmanship.

Pakistan's agenda prioritizes connectivity, innovation, and economic cooperation.

Pakistan will host 2027 SCO summit, inviting member states.

India is participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of National Coordinators meeting in Islamabad, with National Coordinator Alok Dimri leading the Indian delegation. The three-day meeting began on September 28 and will continue until September 30 under Pakistan's 2026-27 chairmanship of the grouping.

The Indian delegation's presence in Islamabad comes against the backdrop of strained ties between the two countries. It is also the first such Indian visit to Pakistan since the military confrontation between India and Pakistan last year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had previously travelled to Islamabad in October 2024 to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

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What Is The SCO Meeting In Islamabad About?

The Council of National Coordinators meeting is focused primarily on coordination among SCO members and preparations for activities planned during Pakistan's chairmanship.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the national coordinators are discussing the programme of activities under Islamabad's chairmanship, preparations for upcoming SCO meetings and events, and other issues on the organisation's agenda.

Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27 on September 1. Islamabad has selected the theme “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity” for its tenure.

Pakistan's SCO Agenda And 2027 Summit

Under the theme, Pakistan has said it will focus on regional connectivity, innovation, economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts among SCO member states.

A key responsibility for the national coordinators is to prepare the groundwork for meetings and events scheduled during Pakistan's chairmanship. Their discussions will also contribute to preparations for the SCO Council of Heads of State summit.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the summit in Islamabad in August 2027. Islamabad has indicated that invitations will be extended to the leaders of all SCO member states, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Why The Islamabad Meeting Matters

The current meeting gives SCO members an early opportunity to coordinate the organisation's calendar and agenda ahead of next year's summit.

For India, the delegation's presence in Islamabad takes place amid strained bilateral relations with Pakistan. The meeting is taking place in a multilateral SCO framework, with discussions centred on the organisation's scheduled activities and preparations rather than bilateral issues.