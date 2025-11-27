Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingPlayStation Plus Games For December 2025: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, More

PlayStation is closing 2025 with a surprise twist for PS Plus members, multiple free titles, bonus regions, and wildly different game worlds.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

PS Plus Free Games For December 2025: PlayStation is ending the year in a big way. To start the holiday celebrations early, the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for December is extra special because bonus titles are also available in select regions. These games offer different worlds and different styles of action, from hunting machines on a burning Earth to fighting bioengineered creatures, escaping psychological horror, looting for resources on the surface of the future, and exterminating demons in Heaven. 

All five titles will be available from Tuesday, December 2, to Monday, January 5. Let’s take a closer look at each game.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

PlayStation Plus Games For December 2025: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, More

In this new adventure, you play as Aloy, the brave machine-hunting hero, who is trying to save Earth from an ancient digital demon. There is also a dangerous group of sun worshippers who want the world to burn so they can enjoy endless sunlight.

You can play alone as Aloy, or unlock Varl, Teersa, and Erend and use their special abilities. You can even play with another person through online co-op or couch co-op on a single screen. Replay levels, unlock surprises, and take on new challenges through the Mother’s Heart Community Board.

Killing Floor 3

PlayStation Plus Games For December 2025: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, More

Killing Floor 3 brings fast action and heavy horror. Up to six co-op players fight waves of bioengineered creatures created by the mega-corporation Horzine. Humanity’s last hope is the rebel faction Nightfall. 

Its Specialists use deadly weapons, powerful gadgets, and new skills like dashing and climbing to survive the chaos. Customise your loadout and go to battle before everything falls into darkness.

The Outlast Trials

PlayStation Plus Games For December 2025: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, More

This first-person survival horror can be played solo or with up to three friends online. You are trapped by the Murkoff Corporation and must complete Trials and MK-Challenges to earn your release. Gameplay focuses on hiding from enemies, escaping danger, and using tools you earn to improve your stealth and survival.

Synduality Echo Of Ada

PlayStation Plus Games For December 2025: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, More

The story takes place in 2222, after poisonous rain destroyed most of humanity and created deadly creatures. Humans now live underground. You play as a Drifter searching for AO Crystals while fighting Enders on the surface. Work with your AI partner, ride your Cradlecoffin mecha, and survive toxic rain, enemies, and other players.

Neon White

PlayStation Plus Games For December 2025: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, More

You play as White, an assassin from Hell competing for a chance to stay in Heaven. Kill demons using Soul Cards, or discard the cards to use special movement abilities. Combine moves creatively to discover shortcuts and set the fastest times.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, December 1, to add Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator to their library before they are gone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
