PlayStation India Drops Massive PS5 Prices For Black Friday: Grab The Deals Before They End

PlayStation India has announced its Black Friday Sale for 2025, running from November 21 to December 4. The sale brings big discounts on PS5 consoles, DualSense controllers, PS VR2, headsets, and many popular PS5 and PS4 games. The PS5 Disc Edition is now priced at Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs 44,990.

Controller prices start at Rs 4,390, and the PS VR2 gets the biggest price cut of Rs 10,000. These offers are available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and in offline stores like Croma and Reliance Digital.

PlayStation India Black Friday Sale: Console & Accessory Discounts

The Black Friday Sale offers strong deals on almost every PlayStation product in India. The PS5 Disc Edition drops from Rs 54,990 to Rs 49,990, and the PS5 Digital Edition goes from Rs 49,990 to Rs 44,990. All standard DualSense controllers: White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, and Ice Blue, now cost Rs 4,390 after a Rs 2,000 discount.

Premium metallic and chrome colours such as Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chrome Teal, and Chrome Indigo are priced at Rs 4,849, again with a Rs 2,000 discount. The DualSense Edge, which is Sony’s pro controller, is now available at Rs 15,990 after a Rs 3,000 reduction.

Accessories also see heavy cuts. The PS VR2 has the biggest drop, going from Rs 44,999 to Rs 34,999. The Pulse Explore Earbuds now cost Rs 9,990 after a Rs 9,000 discount, while the Pulse Elite Headset is down to Rs 7,990. The PlayStation Portal handheld also gets a Rs 2,000 cut, making it Rs 16,990.

All these offers can be bought online from Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto, or offline at Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Centre, and other official stores.

PlayStation India Black Friday Sale: Game Discounts On PS5 & PS4 Titles

Many popular PlayStation games are also discounted during this sale. “Death Stranding 2” now costs Rs 4,199, while “Astro Bot” is available for Rs 3,199.

Action games like “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” “Rise of the Ronin,” and “Gran Turismo 7” are now priced at Rs 2,599.

“God of War Ragnarök” has the biggest game discount, dropping from Rs 5,199 to Rs 2,099. Other well-known titles such as “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut,” “The Last of Us Part 1 Remake,” “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,” and more are also marked down to Rs 2,599. The sale ends on December 4, 2025.