PlayStation State Of Play: Sony shared a State of Play stream at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The 35-minute presentation showed new and upcoming PlayStation 5 games, including big sequels, remasters, and fresh titles. Fans saw Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and more. Sony also gave release dates and trailers. The showcase focused on gameplay and visuals to get PS5 players excited.

This is a look at some of the games coming in 2025 and 2026 that fans can look forward to.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Release: Fall 2026

Insomniac Games showed official gameplay for Marvel’s Wolverine, featuring Logan in both street clothes and his classic costume. Players will encounter X-Men characters like Mystique and Omega Red. The game mixes action and stealth with plenty of intense combat.

Saros

Release: March 20, 2026

Saros is a bullet-hell, third-person shooter by Housemarque. Fans of action games like Returnal will enjoy fast-paced combat and creative boss fights.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Release: Dec. 8, 2025

Formerly an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5. Players can experience realistic flying with updated graphics and detailed landscapes.

Battlefield 6

Release: Oct. 10, 2025

The Battlefield 6 single-player campaign was shown, highlighting large-scale battles and explosive action. Fans can expect both a story-driven mode and the well-known multiplayer chaos.

Deus Ex Remastered

Release: Feb. 5, 2026

Deus Ex Remastered updates the classic cyberpunk game with improved visuals and modern quality-of-life features for new players.

Halloween

Release: Sept. 6, 2026

Illfonic’s Halloween horror game adapts John Carpenter’s classic. The stream showed tense gameplay and first scares for PS5 players.

Zero Parades – For Dead Spies

Release: 2026

A narrative-driven espionage RPG, Zero Parades puts players in a world of paranoia and betrayal. Gameplay focuses on choices and storytelling.

Nioh 3

Release: Feb. 6, 2026

Nioh 3 continues the action-RPG series with time-crossing battles and challenging combat.

Code Vein 2

Release: Jan. 30, 2026

The sequel Code Vein 2 brings action-RPG gameplay with new characters, weapons, and a story.

Crimson Desert

Release: March 19, 2026

Open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert offers exploration, combat, and quests in a detailed world.

Let It Die: Inferno

Release: Dec. 3, 2025

Let It Die: Inferno is a roguelite survival action game with chaotic combat and quirky humour.

Chronoscript: The Endless End

Release: 2026

In Chronoscript, players explore manuscripts as the Editor, solving puzzles and uncovering mysteries in a Metroidvania-style adventure.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Release: Jan. 28, 2026

A free-to-play open-world RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players experience story-driven combat and exploration.