PlayStation State Of Play (September 2025): From Wolverine To Code Vein 2, Top Announcements. TRAILERS HERE
Sony's Tokyo Game Show presentation packed over a dozen announcements, including major sequels, the PS5 debut of Microsoft Flight Simulator, and new open-world titles.
PlayStation State Of Play: Sony shared a State of Play stream at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The 35-minute presentation showed new and upcoming PlayStation 5 games, including big sequels, remasters, and fresh titles. Fans saw Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and more. Sony also gave release dates and trailers. The showcase focused on gameplay and visuals to get PS5 players excited.
This is a look at some of the games coming in 2025 and 2026 that fans can look forward to.
Marvel’s Wolverine
Release: Fall 2026
Insomniac Games showed official gameplay for Marvel’s Wolverine, featuring Logan in both street clothes and his classic costume. Players will encounter X-Men characters like Mystique and Omega Red. The game mixes action and stealth with plenty of intense combat.
Saros
Release: March 20, 2026
Saros is a bullet-hell, third-person shooter by Housemarque. Fans of action games like Returnal will enjoy fast-paced combat and creative boss fights.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Release: Dec. 8, 2025
Formerly an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5. Players can experience realistic flying with updated graphics and detailed landscapes.
Battlefield 6
Release: Oct. 10, 2025
The Battlefield 6 single-player campaign was shown, highlighting large-scale battles and explosive action. Fans can expect both a story-driven mode and the well-known multiplayer chaos.
Deus Ex Remastered
Release: Feb. 5, 2026
Deus Ex Remastered updates the classic cyberpunk game with improved visuals and modern quality-of-life features for new players.
Halloween
Release: Sept. 6, 2026
Illfonic’s Halloween horror game adapts John Carpenter’s classic. The stream showed tense gameplay and first scares for PS5 players.
Zero Parades – For Dead Spies
Release: 2026
A narrative-driven espionage RPG, Zero Parades puts players in a world of paranoia and betrayal. Gameplay focuses on choices and storytelling.
Nioh 3
Release: Feb. 6, 2026
Nioh 3 continues the action-RPG series with time-crossing battles and challenging combat.
Code Vein 2
Release: Jan. 30, 2026
The sequel Code Vein 2 brings action-RPG gameplay with new characters, weapons, and a story.
Crimson Desert
Release: March 19, 2026
Open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert offers exploration, combat, and quests in a detailed world.
Let It Die: Inferno
Release: Dec. 3, 2025
Let It Die: Inferno is a roguelite survival action game with chaotic combat and quirky humour.
Chronoscript: The Endless End
Release: 2026
In Chronoscript, players explore manuscripts as the Editor, solving puzzles and uncovering mysteries in a Metroidvania-style adventure.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
Release: Jan. 28, 2026
A free-to-play open-world RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players experience story-driven combat and exploration.