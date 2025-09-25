Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingPlayStation State Of Play (September 2025): From Wolverine To Code Vein 2, Top Announcements. TRAILERS HERE

PlayStation State Of Play (September 2025): From Wolverine To Code Vein 2, Top Announcements. TRAILERS HERE

Sony's Tokyo Game Show presentation packed over a dozen announcements, including major sequels, the PS5 debut of Microsoft Flight Simulator, and new open-world titles.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

PlayStation State Of Play: Sony shared a State of Play stream at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The 35-minute presentation showed new and upcoming PlayStation 5 games, including big sequels, remasters, and fresh titles. Fans saw Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and more. Sony also gave release dates and trailers. The showcase focused on gameplay and visuals to get PS5 players excited. 

This is a look at some of the games coming in 2025 and 2026 that fans can look forward to.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Release: Fall 2026

Insomniac Games showed official gameplay for Marvel’s Wolverine, featuring Logan in both street clothes and his classic costume. Players will encounter X-Men characters like Mystique and Omega Red. The game mixes action and stealth with plenty of intense combat. 

Saros

Release: March 20, 2026

Saros is a bullet-hell, third-person shooter by Housemarque. Fans of action games like Returnal will enjoy fast-paced combat and creative boss fights. 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Release: Dec. 8, 2025

Formerly an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5. Players can experience realistic flying with updated graphics and detailed landscapes. 

Battlefield 6

Release: Oct. 10, 2025

The Battlefield 6 single-player campaign was shown, highlighting large-scale battles and explosive action. Fans can expect both a story-driven mode and the well-known multiplayer chaos. 

Deus Ex Remastered

Release: Feb. 5, 2026

Deus Ex Remastered updates the classic cyberpunk game with improved visuals and modern quality-of-life features for new players. 

Halloween

Release: Sept. 6, 2026

Illfonic’s Halloween horror game adapts John Carpenter’s classic. The stream showed tense gameplay and first scares for PS5 players. 

Zero Parades – For Dead Spies

Release: 2026

A narrative-driven espionage RPG, Zero Parades puts players in a world of paranoia and betrayal. Gameplay focuses on choices and storytelling. 

Nioh 3

Release: Feb. 6, 2026

Nioh 3 continues the action-RPG series with time-crossing battles and challenging combat. 

Code Vein 2

Release: Jan. 30, 2026

The sequel Code Vein 2 brings action-RPG gameplay with new characters, weapons, and a story. 

Crimson Desert

Release: March 19, 2026

Open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert offers exploration, combat, and quests in a detailed world. 

Let It Die: Inferno

Release: Dec. 3, 2025

Let It Die: Inferno is a roguelite survival action game with chaotic combat and quirky humour. 

Chronoscript: The Endless End

Release: 2026

In Chronoscript, players explore manuscripts as the Editor, solving puzzles and uncovering mysteries in a Metroidvania-style adventure. 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Release: Jan. 28, 2026

A free-to-play open-world RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players experience story-driven combat and exploration. 

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations
Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget