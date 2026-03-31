Why Is PS5 Getting More Expensive? War And AI Have A Lot To Do With It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





If you were planning to buy a PlayStation 5 before GTA VI drops, the timing just got more complicated. Sony has announced a significant price hike for the PS5 lineup globally, with the premium PS5 Pro going up by $150 to $899.99 in the US market. India has not seen a revision yet, but a change looks likely soon.

The reasons behind this hike go beyond Sony's own decisions - a global chip shortage driven by the AI industry and ongoing geopolitical tensions are pushing up production costs across consumer electronics.

Why Is The PS5 Getting More Expensive?

The short answer is chips - and the AI industry's growing hunger for them. Building large data centers to train generative AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini requires massive amounts of memory chips and GPUs. This has led manufacturers to prioritise higher-margin server chips over those used in consumer devices like gaming consoles, creating a shortage in the market.

The result is what analysts are calling "RAMageddon" - a situation where memory costs have risen so sharply that key RAM modules now cost more than entire consoles once did.

Sony acknowledged the pressure, with Isabelle Tomatis, the company's VP of global marketing, saying: "We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide."

Adding to this is the conflict in the Middle East. Iran's attack on Qatar's natural gas export facility forced a shutdown and disrupted helium supplies. Qatar accounts for roughly one-third of the world's helium supply, and helium is critical in semiconductor manufacturing.

Qatar's state-owned gas company reported a 14% reduction in helium exports following the incident, which could further push up chip production costs.

This is also the second time Sony has raised PS5 prices within a year, following a $50 hike in mid-2025. The standard PS5 now costs $649.99, and the Digital Edition is priced at $599.99.

Even the PlayStation Portal remote player has gone from $199.99 to $249.99. Sony has confirmed similar adjustments across Europe, the UK, and Japan.

How Is The PS5 Price Hike Affecting The Gaming Industry?

The ripple effects are visible across the gaming industry. In the October-December 2025 holiday quarter, PS5 sales dropped 16% year-over-year to 8 million units. Analysts warn that further price increases in 2026 could weigh down demand even more. Fortnite maker Epic Games cited sluggish console sales as one reason for cutting 1,000 jobs recently, showing how far the impact reaches.

Sony is not alone here. Microsoft also raised Xbox prices last year, pointing to industry-wide pressure rather than a problem specific to one company.

For buyers in India, the PS5 Digital Edition currently sits at Rs 49,990 and the disc edition at Rs 54,990, following a Rs 5,000 hike last year. A further revision could come as early as April 2026.

For those still set on buying a console, experts suggest waiting for the geopolitical situation to ease and the semiconductor market to stabilise. Alternatively, the used console market is worth exploring for a better deal.

Those open to switching platforms may also want to consider a custom gaming PC, which offers cheaper game prices and a broader library, even if the upfront cost and maintenance are slightly higher.