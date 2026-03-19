Spook-A-Boo Announced For PC, PS5, Switch, & Xbox: Try The Free Demo Before Launch

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Independent studio Wala Interactive has revealed its upcoming co-op adventure game, Spook-A-Boo, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Published by Soft Source Publishing, the game presents a light, cartoon-inspired ghost-hunting setup. It supports both couch and online multiplayer for up to four players, with an option to play solo. A demo version is currently available on Steam as part of the Spring Fest running from March 19 to 26, 2026.

The full version of the game is expected to be released later this year across all announced platforms.

How Does Spook-A-Boo’s Co-Op Gameplay Work Across Different Worlds?

Spook-A-Boo is designed around team-based gameplay where players take on the role of members of the fictional Dimensional Entity Department.

The main objective is to locate and capture ghosts hidden across different environments using a range of gadgets. These tools help players detect, lure, and trap ghosts, while coordination between players plays an important role in completing levels.

The game includes 28 levels set across four different worlds: 80s Earth, Ancient India, Steam City, and a Sci-Fi setting.

Each level introduces new challenges, including physics-based puzzles and boss ghosts that require players to identify and exploit specific weaknesses.

The structure allows players to progress at their own pace or aim for higher scores by completing levels more efficiently.

What Features & Demo Details Are Available Before The Full Release?

The currently available demo on Steam offers access to a limited version of the game during the Spring Fest period. It gives players an early look at core gameplay elements, including co-op mechanics and level design.

Spook-A-Boo also includes voice work by Kevin Miller, known for his roles in Sly Cooper and Jet Set Radio. Players can choose between local co-op or online multiplayer modes, depending on their preference.

The game focuses on exploration, puzzle-solving, and coordinated gameplay, with progression tied to unlocking rewards and discovering hidden elements within levels.