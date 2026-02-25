Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Official PS5 Release Date: Here’s When You Can Play It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Marvel's Wolverine Release Date: Sony and Insomniac Games have finally locked in key details for Marvel’s Wolverine, the much-awaited action-adventure built exclusively for PlayStation 5. While fans have known about the project for years, fresh confirmation around its launch timeline has sharpened focus on what could be one of the biggest console releases in the coming cycle.

The title is being developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, drawing from decades of Marvel Comics lore. Though it exists in the same universe as Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, this is a standalone story centered entirely on Logan.

Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Confirmed For PS5

After months of speculation, Insomniac confirmed on February 24, 2026 that Marvel’s Wolverine will launch on September 15, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

The release window was initially narrowed down during Sony’s State of Play broadcast on September 24, 2025, where the company stated the game would arrive in late 2026. The February confirmation finally put a firm date on the calendar.

The game will also take advantage of PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements, with Insomniac’s core technology team confirming support for upgraded hardware features.

Marvel's Wolverine Trailer Reveal & Early Announcement

Marvel’s Wolverine was first unveiled in September 2021 during a PlayStation Showcase event, alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The teaser trailer, though brief, established a darker and more mature tone compared to previous Spider-Man outings.

Creative director Brian Horton had earlier described the project as "full size, mature tone", hinting at a more intense narrative direction. The game shares continuity with Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe, set on Earth 1048.

The cover art, revealed during a September 2025 State of Play, was designed in collaboration with comic artist Jock.

Marvel's Wolveringe Gameplay, Story & Characters

The game follows James "Logan" Howlett, better known as Wolverine, portrayed by Liam McIntyre. Logan is depicted as a centuries old mutant with retractable claws, heightened senses and a powerful healing factor. His skeleton is fused with adamantium following brutal experimentation, forming a core part of the character’s mythology.

Players can expect appearances from characters such as Mystique, Omega Red and the Sentinels, drawing heavily from the X-Men universe.

Development has seen some high profile shifts. Marcus Smith stepped in as creative director, with Mike Daly taking over as game director. The writing team includes Mary Kenney, Walt Williams, Nick Folkman and Joe Halstead.

The project also made headlines after a ransomware attack in December 2023 exposed early gameplay footage and internal development materials. Insomniac later stated the breach had taken an "extremely distressing" emotional toll but confirmed it would not disrupt production plans.

With a confirmed release date now in place, Marvel’s Wolverine is gearing up to be a defining PlayStation 5 exclusive, setting the stage for what is planned as the first chapter in a broader X-Men focused trilogy.