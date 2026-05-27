NYT Connections Answers (March 27): Puzzle #1080 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom May 27th NYT Connections puzzle groups words by themes.

Categories include communities, board games, word sounds, literary references.

Players sort 16 words into four color-coded groups.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Wednesday, May 27. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some themes were easy to notice, while others needed a lot more thinking.

Today’s puzzle mixed small communities, classic board games, word sounds, and even a hidden literary reference. If you got stuck while solving it, don’t worry, here’s a full breakdown with all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a common theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they could fit together. Some are added only to confuse you, making it easy to make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers appear.

Each group is also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some puzzles depend on meanings, while others focus on sounds, hidden patterns, or wordplay. That’s what keeps Connections fresh every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 27)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: A tight-knit group.

Green hint: Game night staples.

Blue hint: Sounds like a sight...

Purple hint: Sisterly endings.

Extra hints:

One group hides the real clue at the end of the words.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “T.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Commune

Green: Operation

Blue: Lear

Purple: Nutmeg

Now for the full solution.

Full Solution for May 27:

Yellow (Small Community): Commune, Hamlet, Township, Village

Green (Classic Board Games): Battleship, Operation, Othello, Trouble

Blue (Homophones of Ways of Looking): Aye, Lear, Pier, Stair

Purple (Ending in the 'Little Women' March Sisters): Banjo, Macbeth, Monogamy, Nutmeg

Today’s puzzle had a very tricky purple group. Players needed to notice that the endings of the words matched the names of the March sisters from Little Women. If you did not know the book, this group was probably very hard to spot.

The green group was much easier for most players because games like Battleship and Operation are well-known. The yellow group was also simple once words like “village” and “hamlet” were connected together. The blue group needed players to think about sound rather than spelling, since the words sounded like ways of looking.

Overall, today’s Connections puzzle was clever, balanced, and packed with sneaky wordplay.