NYT Connections Answers (January 8): Puzzle #941 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back for Thursday, January 8, and today’s challenge was a clever mix of emotions, rules, tools, and word tricks. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, many words looked like they could belong together, but the puzzle had enough twists to slow people down.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players hooked with smart clues and tricky distractions. If today’s grid left you confused, here is a simple and clear breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players are given 16 words. Your goal is to divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme. The hard part is that some words look like they fit in more than one group, which can lead to mistakes.

For example, in earlier puzzles, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belonged to Peter Pan characters. In another case, words such as “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all came before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and all answers are revealed. To help players understand difficulty, each group has a colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game may look simple, but it really tests how well you notice patterns and small details.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 8)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: You may experience this during a movie.

Green: That’s not allowed!

Blue: Does it pivot?

Purple: Focus on the first half.

Extra hints:

One theme is linked to food.

There is no bird-related group today.

One word from each group to help you out:

Yellow: Chill

Green: Loiter

Blue: Crowbar

Purple: Marsala

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Bit Of A Response To Strong Emotions

Green: Break The Rules

Blue: First-class Levers

Purple: Starting With Candy Bars

Full Answer for Thursday, January 8:

Yellow (Bit Of A Response To Strong Emotions): Chill, Goosebump, Shiver, Tingle

Green (Break The Rules): Jaywalk, Litter, Loiter, Speed

Blue (First-class Levers): Clothespin, Crowbar, Scissors, Seesaw

Purple (Starting With Candy Bars): Aeroplane, Dovetail, Heathers, Marsala

Today’s puzzle was tricky in a quiet way. Many players may have thought there was a bird theme because of words like “goosebump” or “jaywalk,” but that was just a distraction.

The purple group was especially sneaky, as it required spotting candy bar names hidden at the start of longer words. Overall, it was a smart puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.