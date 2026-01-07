NYT Connections Answers (January 7): Puzzle #940 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Wednesday, January 7 puzzle, and today’s challenge was all about spotting smart links hiding in plain sight. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four correct groups. While some connections felt clear early on, others needed a second look.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, word meaning, and small twists that can easily trip you up. If today’s grid felt confusing, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must group 16 given words into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme. The catch is that many words seem like they belong together, even when they don’t. These are placed on purpose to mislead you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the full answer is shown. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The goal is to slow down, think carefully, and avoid rushing into tempting but wrong matches.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 7)

Here are today’s Connections hints:

Yellow: There’s more than one.

Green: “Part of…”

Blue: See any symbols?

Purple: Think of the way they’re prepared.

Extra hints:

Place the consumables together.

Every theme contains a word starting with a “C”.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Mirror

Green: Share

Blue: Stripe

Purple: Trousers

Connections Groups for Today:

Yellow: Doppelgänger

Green: Portion

Blue: Common Flag Symbols

Purple: Pressed Using A Press

Full Answer for Wednesday, January 7:

Yellow (Doppelgänger): Clone, Double, Mirror, Ringer

Green (Portion): Concern, Interest, Share, Stake

Blue (Common Flag Symbols): Crescent, Cross, Star, Stripe

Purple (Pressed Using A Press): Cider, Garlic, Trousers, Wine

Today’s puzzle rewarded players who focused on meanings rather than sounds. The yellow group stood out once “clone” and “double” were spotted together. The green group was more subtle and needed you to think about parts or shares of something.

The blue group became clear after noticing common symbols seen on flags around the world. The purple group was the trickiest, asking players to think about things that are pressed, even if they don’t look related at first.