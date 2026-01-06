Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 6): Puzzle #939 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (January 6): Puzzle #939 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 6 puzzle mixed apartments, voices, poker hands, and animals. Here are today’s hints and full solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with a fresh puzzle for Tuesday, January 6. As usual, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but the game is designed to trick your brain. Some words feel like they belong together, but one small detail can change everything. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, patience, and clever wordplay. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and simple breakdown to help you understand it better.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must find four groups of four words. Each group shares a common idea or theme. The challenge is that many words look like they could fit into more than one group, which can easily lead to mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

In Connections, you are allowed only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed. To help players understand difficulty, each group has a colour:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look simple at first glance, but hidden tricks and wordplay make it a real brain workout.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 6)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: They’re living spaces.
  • Green: They might describe a certain type of voice.
  • Blue: As heard in a casino.
  • Purple: Add something akin to “creature”.

Extra hints:

  • Every group except purple has a word starting with “F”.
  • Each group has at least one four-letter word.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Digs
  • Green: Rich
  • Blue: Straight
  • Purple: Party

Today’s Connections groups:

  • Yellow: Apartment
  • Green: Sonorous
  • Blue: Poker Hands, Familiarly
  • Purple: ___ Animal

Full Answer for Tuesday, January 6:

  • Yellow (Apartment): Digs, Flat, Pad, Quarters
  • Green (Sonorous): Clear, Deep, Full, Rich
  • Blue (Poker Hands, Familiarly): Boat, Flush, Straight, Quads
  • Purple (___ Animal): Balloon, Pack, Party, Stuffed

This puzzle was a nice mix of simple and sneaky. The apartment group was easy once “digs” and “flat” stood out. The voice-related words made sense after spotting “rich” and “deep.” 

The poker hands worked well if you’re familiar with card games, while the purple group needed creative thinking by adding the word “animal” to each term. A balanced and enjoyable puzzle overall.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle where players must sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The game is designed to be tricky with words that can fit multiple categories.

How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?

You are allowed only four wrong guesses in Connections. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

How are the groups solved in the January 6th NYT Connections puzzle?

The Yellow group consists of living spaces, Green words describe a voice, Blue refers to casino terms, and Purple requires adding 'animal' to the words.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Cities
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection
World
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
World
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget