NYT Connections Answers (January 6): Puzzle #939 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with a fresh puzzle for Tuesday, January 6. As usual, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but the game is designed to trick your brain. Some words feel like they belong together, but one small detail can change everything.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, patience, and clever wordplay. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and simple breakdown to help you understand it better.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must find four groups of four words. Each group shares a common idea or theme. The challenge is that many words look like they could fit into more than one group, which can easily lead to mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

In Connections, you are allowed only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed. To help players understand difficulty, each group has a colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look simple at first glance, but hidden tricks and wordplay make it a real brain workout.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 6)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: They’re living spaces.

Green: They might describe a certain type of voice.

Blue: As heard in a casino.

Purple: Add something akin to “creature”.

Extra hints:

Every group except purple has a word starting with “F”.

Each group has at least one four-letter word.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Digs

Green: Rich

Blue: Straight

Purple: Party

Today’s Connections groups:

Yellow: Apartment

Green: Sonorous

Blue: Poker Hands, Familiarly

Purple: ___ Animal

Full Answer for Tuesday, January 6:

Yellow (Apartment): Digs, Flat, Pad, Quarters

Green (Sonorous): Clear, Deep, Full, Rich

Blue (Poker Hands, Familiarly): Boat, Flush, Straight, Quads

Purple (___ Animal): Balloon, Pack, Party, Stuffed

This puzzle was a nice mix of simple and sneaky. The apartment group was easy once “digs” and “flat” stood out. The voice-related words made sense after spotting “rich” and “deep.”

The poker hands worked well if you’re familiar with card games, while the purple group needed creative thinking by adding the word “animal” to each term. A balanced and enjoyable puzzle overall.