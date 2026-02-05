NYT Connections Answers (February 5): Puzzle #969 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (February 5): Puzzle #969 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 5 puzzle links US symbols, blue things, and Hollywood Lees. Check all hints and the full solution in simple words.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its February 5 challenge, and today’s board had some very clever twists. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but the puzzle is built to trick your brain. Some words look like they belong together but don’t. 

That’s what makes Connections fun and sometimes a bit frustrating, too. Like Wordle, this game resets every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back. If today’s set of words confused you, don’t worry, here are the hints and the full answers in a simple way.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word grouping game. You see 16 words on the screen. Your job is to put them into four groups of four words each. Every group shares one common idea. The hard part is that many words can look related even when they are not. These are there to mislead you.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

You must find the right themes that connect each set. You are allowed only four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the correct groups are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows the difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game is quick to play but needs careful thinking. One small wrong guess can cost you the round.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 5)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Find the symbols.
  • Green: Bam!
  • Blue: Look for visual similarities.
  • Purple: They're people.

Extra hints:

  • Every group except blue contains a word starting with "B".
  • The ram and the bald eagle belong to different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Bald eagle
  • Green: Knock
  • Blue: Jeans
  • Purple: Spike

Today’s Connections groups:

  • Yellow: Cultural Symbols Of The US
  • Green: Collide With
  • Blue: Blue Things
  • Purple: Lees Of Hollywood

Full Solution For February 5:

  • Yellow (Cultural Symbols Of The US): American Flag, Apple Pie, Bald Eagle, Baseball
  • Green (Collide With): Bump, Butt, Knock, Ram
  • Blue (Blue Things): Jeans, Lapis Lazuli, Ocean, Sky
  • Purple (Lees Of Hollywood): Ang, Bruce, Christopher, Spike

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The US symbols group was the easiest to spot for most players. The colliding words also made sense once you saw the action behind them. The blue things group needed you to think about colour, not meaning. 

The last group about Lees of Hollywood was the trickiest and needed movie knowledge. A smart and fun set overall.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the objective of the NYT Connections game?

The objective is to sort 16 words into four groups of four, where each group shares a common theme.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors indicate the difficulty level of each group: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What makes Connections tricky to play?

The game is designed to trick players, with words that appear to belong together but don't, and misleading themes.

Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
