NYT Connections Answers (February 3): Puzzle #967 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 3): Puzzle #967 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 3 puzzle mixed food, golf clubs, memory words, and places to stay. Check hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, brought a fresh puzzle on Tuesday, February 3, and it had a nice balance of easy ideas and tricky links. Players once again had to look at 16 words and sort them into four correct groups. Some words felt obvious at first glance, but a few were designed to slow players down and make them think twice. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for people who enjoy short but smart brain games. If today’s puzzle felt confusing at any point, here is a clear and simple guide with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one common idea or theme. The hard part is that many words seem like they belong together, even when they don’t. These tricky words are added on purpose to confuse you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends, and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is to find:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game may look simple, but it often needs careful thinking and patience.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 3)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: People tend to do this with spring onions and tofu.
  • Green: This will get you a place to sleep.
  • Blue: Think of a popular outdoor sport.
  • Purple: Add a kind of thought.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except blue has a word starting with “H.
  • “Wood” and “Iron” belong to the same group.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Hash
  • Green: Quarter
  • Blue: Wedge
  • Purple: Foam

Full Solution for Tuesday, February 3:

  • Yellow (Cut Into Pieces): Cube, Dice, Hash, Mince
  • Green (Provide With A Place To Stay): Board, House, Lodge, Quarter
  • Blue (Kinds Of Golf Clubs): Iron, Putter, Wedge, Wood
  • Purple (Memory ___): Card, Foam, Hole, Lane

Today’s puzzle was very balanced. The food-related words in yellow were easy once “hash” and “mince” clicked. The green group made sense when thinking about places to stay. The blue golf club group became clear after spotting “iron” and “wood.” 

The purple group was the trickiest, as players had to think of common phrases like “memory card” and “memory foam.” Overall, it was a fun and fair puzzle. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play NYT Connections?

Connections is a word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four, each sharing a common theme. Be careful, as some words are designed to be tricky.

What happens if I make too many mistakes?

You have four wrong tries. If you exceed this, the game ends, and the solutions are revealed.

What were the categories for the February 3rd puzzle?

The categories were Cut Into Pieces, Provide With A Place To Stay, Kinds Of Golf Clubs, and Memory ___.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
