NYT Connections Answers (February 4): Puzzle #968 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Wednesday, February 4 challenge, and today’s game had plenty of tricky moments. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some links felt clear, others were designed to confuse you on purpose.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players hooked with clever word choices and sneaky traps. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here is a full guide with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you are given 16 words and must divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme. Every word fits into only one group, which makes guessing tricky.

For example, words may look related but belong in different groups. This is done to mislead players. You are allowed only four wrong guesses. Once you make the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The goal is to spot patterns, ignore distractions, and think carefully before locking in a group.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 4)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: There’s no peace here.

Green: The odds are important.

Blue: Look for an estimate.

Purple: Focus on the first half.

Extra hints:

Every group except yellow has a word starting with “B”.

“War” and “Conflict” are not in the same group.

One word from each group to help you further:

Yellow: Friction

Green: Bingo

Blue: Round

Purple: Heated

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Contention

Green: Games Of Chance

Blue: More Or Less, Colloquially

Purple: Starting With NBA Teams

Full Solution for Wednesday, February 4:

Yellow (Contention): Conflict, Discord, Friction, Rivalry

Green (Games Of Chance): Bingo, Craps, Lottery, War

Blue (More Or Less, Colloquially): Approx, Bout, Like, Round

Purple (Starting With NBA Teams): Bullseye, Heated, Magical, Netscape

Today’s puzzle played heavily with word meanings and misleading pairings. Many players were thrown off by words like “War” and “Conflict,” which felt connected but were placed in different groups. The purple group was especially tricky unless you spotted the NBA team names hiding at the start of each word. Overall, a smart and layered Connections puzzle.