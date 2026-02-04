Connections is a daily word puzzle where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme.
NYT Connections Answers (February 4): Puzzle #968 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections February 4 puzzle mixed conflict, chance games, and clever word starts. See today’s hints and full answers here.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Wednesday, February 4 challenge, and today’s game had plenty of tricky moments. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some links felt clear, others were designed to confuse you on purpose.
Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players hooked with clever word choices and sneaky traps. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here is a full guide with hints and the final answers.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections is a word game where you are given 16 words and must divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme. Every word fits into only one group, which makes guessing tricky.
For example, words may look related but belong in different groups. This is done to mislead players. You are allowed only four wrong guesses. Once you make the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown.
Each group also has a difficulty colour:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
The goal is to spot patterns, ignore distractions, and think carefully before locking in a group.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 4)
Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow: There’s no peace here.
- Green: The odds are important.
- Blue: Look for an estimate.
- Purple: Focus on the first half.
Extra hints:
- Every group except yellow has a word starting with “B”.
- “War” and “Conflict” are not in the same group.
One word from each group to help you further:
- Yellow: Friction
- Green: Bingo
- Blue: Round
- Purple: Heated
Connections groups for today:
- Yellow: Contention
- Green: Games Of Chance
- Blue: More Or Less, Colloquially
- Purple: Starting With NBA Teams
Full Solution for Wednesday, February 4:
- Yellow (Contention): Conflict, Discord, Friction, Rivalry
- Green (Games Of Chance): Bingo, Craps, Lottery, War
- Blue (More Or Less, Colloquially): Approx, Bout, Like, Round
- Purple (Starting With NBA Teams): Bullseye, Heated, Magical, Netscape
Today’s puzzle played heavily with word meanings and misleading pairings. Many players were thrown off by words like “War” and “Conflict,” which felt connected but were placed in different groups. The purple group was especially tricky unless you spotted the NBA team names hiding at the start of each word. Overall, a smart and layered Connections puzzle.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?
You are allowed only four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are revealed.
What do the colored groups in Connections represent?
The colored groups represent difficulty levels: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).