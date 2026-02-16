Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (February 16): Puzzle #980 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 16): Puzzle #980 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 16 puzzle focused on homophones, farm sounds, stress reactions, and funny words. See hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word game, Connections, is back for Monday, February 16, and today’s puzzle was all about sounds, stress, and a bit of humour. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked very similar, while others tried hard to trick you into the wrong group. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more with its clever mix of simple words and sneaky ideas. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and clear breakdown to help you understand how it all fits together.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one common theme. The hard part is that many words look like they belong together, even when they don’t. These tricky words are added on purpose to confuse players.

For example, some words may sound alike, some may share the same first letter, and others may belong to the same topic. But only one grouping is correct. You are allowed only four mistakes. Once you make the fourth wrong move, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow is the easiest
  • Green is easy
  • Blue is medium
  • Purple is the hardest

This system helps players understand which ideas are more direct and which ones need deeper thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 16)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: It’s funny.
  • Green: Focus on the sound.
  • Blue: As heard on a farm.
  • Purple: They’re related to panic.

Extra hints:

  • Try grouping words that start with the same letter.
  • “Cackle” and “Laugh” are not in the same group.

One word from each group to help you further:

  • Yellow: Scream
  • Green: Dough
  • Blue: Cackle
  • Purple: Flight

Full Solution For Monday, February 16:

  • Yellow (Knee Slapper): Hoot, Laugh, Riot, Scream
  • Green (Homophones): Do, Doe, Doh, Dough
  • Blue (Sounds A Chicken Makes): Buck, Cackle, Cluck, Squawk
  • Purple (Stress Responses): Fawn, Fight, Flight, Freeze

Today’s puzzle was clever but fair. The homophones group stood out once “Do” and “Dough” were spotted. The farm sounds group made sense after seeing “Cluck” and “Cackle,” even though “Buck” confused some players at first. 

The stress response group was a classic set, but still easy to miss if you weren’t thinking about panic reactions. Overall, this was a balanced puzzle that rewarded careful reading and calm thinking.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four sets of four, with each set sharing a common theme. It resets every day.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors in Connections represent difficulty. Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, then Blue for medium, and Purple is the hardest category.

What was the theme for the February 16th Connections puzzle?

The February 16th Connections puzzle themes were Knee Slappers (humor), Homophones (sound), Sounds a Chicken Makes, and Stress Responses.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
World
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
Cricket
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
Advertisement

Videos

Post India-Pak Clash: Shoaib Akhtar Blames ‘System’ for Pakistan’s Defeat
Political Storm: Priyank Kharge’s Sharp Attack on RSS
T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget