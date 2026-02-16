NYT Connections Answers (February 16): Puzzle #980 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word game, Connections, is back for Monday, February 16, and today’s puzzle was all about sounds, stress, and a bit of humour. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked very similar, while others tried hard to trick you into the wrong group.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more with its clever mix of simple words and sneaky ideas. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and clear breakdown to help you understand how it all fits together.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one common theme. The hard part is that many words look like they belong together, even when they don’t. These tricky words are added on purpose to confuse players.

For example, some words may sound alike, some may share the same first letter, and others may belong to the same topic. But only one grouping is correct. You are allowed only four mistakes. Once you make the fourth wrong move, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow is the easiest

Green is easy

Blue is medium

Purple is the hardest

This system helps players understand which ideas are more direct and which ones need deeper thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 16)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: It’s funny.

Green: Focus on the sound.

Blue: As heard on a farm.

Purple: They’re related to panic.

Extra hints:

Try grouping words that start with the same letter.

“Cackle” and “Laugh” are not in the same group.

One word from each group to help you further:

Yellow: Scream

Green: Dough

Blue: Cackle

Purple: Flight

Full Solution For Monday, February 16:

Yellow (Knee Slapper): Hoot, Laugh, Riot, Scream

Green (Homophones): Do, Doe, Doh, Dough

Blue (Sounds A Chicken Makes): Buck, Cackle, Cluck, Squawk

Purple (Stress Responses): Fawn, Fight, Flight, Freeze

Today’s puzzle was clever but fair. The homophones group stood out once “Do” and “Dough” were spotted. The farm sounds group made sense after seeing “Cluck” and “Cackle,” even though “Buck” confused some players at first.

The stress response group was a classic set, but still easy to miss if you weren’t thinking about panic reactions. Overall, this was a balanced puzzle that rewarded careful reading and calm thinking.