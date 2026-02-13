Connections is a daily word puzzle where you group 16 words into four categories based on a shared theme. Each word belongs to only one group, and you have four mistakes allowed.
NYT Connections Answers (February 13): Puzzle #977 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections February 13 puzzle mixes team markers, cigarette brands, and sound-alike words. See hints and the full answers here.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word game, Connections, brought a fresh puzzle for February 13, and today’s board was full of tricky links and sound-alike traps. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It may look easy when you first see the grid, but the game loves to confuse you with words that seem related but are not.
That’s what makes Connections fun and a bit frustrating, too. If today’s set slowed you down, don’t worry. Here’s a simple, clear guide with all the hints and the final answers.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily word puzzle where you see 16 words on the screen. Your goal is to place them into four groups of four based on a shared idea. Each word fits into only one group. The hard part is that many words look like they could belong together, but only one combo is correct.
For instance, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” are all words which commonly come just before the word “Figure”.
You must study the words and test your idea by picking four at a time. If the set is right, it locks in. If not, it counts as a mistake. You can only make four mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.
Each group also has a colour level to show difficulty:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some days are smooth. Some days are sneaky. That’s the charm of the game.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 13)
Here are today’s official hints:
- Yellow: They're similar to "thorough".
- Green: They mark a team.
- Blue: Can you smoke it?
- Purple: Sounds like... shrinking?
Extra hints:
- Every theme contains a word starting with “S”.
- Every theme contains a four-letter word.
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Stark
- Green: Banner
- Blue: Camel
- Purple: Wayne
Today’s Connections groups:
- Yellow: Downright
- Green: Pennant
- Blue: Cigarette Brands
- Purple: Homophones Of Ways To Get Smaller
Full Solution for February 12:
- Yellow (Downright): Pure, Sheer, Stark, Utter
- Green (Pennant): Banner, Colours, Flag, Standard
- Blue (Cigarette Brands): Camel, Kent, Parliament, Salem
- Purple (Homophones Of Ways To Get Smaller): Lesson, Reseed, Sync, Wayne
Today’s puzzle had a nice mix. The team markers group was easy to spot once you saw Banner and Flag together. The cigarette brand set was also clear for many players.
The hardest part for most people was the sound-alike group, where words sounded like ways to get smaller. That twist made this puzzle extra clever.
Related Video
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Connections and how do you play it?
How are the difficulty levels represented in Connections?
The difficulty of each group is indicated by a color: Yellow for easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for hardest.
What are the solutions for the February 12th Connections puzzle?
The groups were: Yellow (Downright) - Pure, Sheer, Stark, Utter; Green (Pennant) - Banner, Colours, Flag, Standard; Blue (Cigarette Brands) - Camel, Kent, Parliament, Salem; Purple (Homophones Of Ways To Get Smaller) - Lesson, Reseed, Sync, Wayne.